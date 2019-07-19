For 44 years, Rodney Paden wore the ring. He'd spent eight years at the Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia and his class ring had become his most prized possession.
When it went missing from his room at a Green Valley assisted living facility in June 2018, he was devastated.
"Every day he'd ask me where it was," said Rodney's mother, Pat Paden-Finger.
Paden-Finger reported the loss to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and checked several pawn shops, but no luck. In January, inspiration struck and she called the military academy.
Fork Union Military Academy is a Christian boarding school founded in 1898 in Fork Union, Virginia. Paden, who lived in Reedsville, Pennsylvania, began attending in fifth grade and graduated in 1974 in a class of 130. Three years later, he was back in Pennsylvania attending Juniata College when his vehicle was struck head-on by a drunken wrong-way driver. He suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Paden, 63, and his mother moved to Green Valley in 1990. He lives in an assisted living facility; she lives at The Peaks at Santa Rita.
After Col. David Coggins, the academy's president, received the call from Paden-Finger, he shared Paden's story with his colleagues and several students at the all-male school.
The kids who go to Fork Union become friends for life, Coggins said, so he wasn't surprised by their reaction.
"They said, 'We’re going to give Rodney a ring,'" said Coggins, a retired Marine.
The group hunted up a 1974 yearbook, found a picture of the ring and called Jostens, the ringmaker. Jostens combed its records and created an exact replica.
On Thursday, Coggins and his wife, Kelli, flew in from Virginia and presented the ring to Paden at The Peaks, in front of their Wall of Honor. The wall bears old photos of residents who have served in the military. Paden-Finger had added photos and pictures of her son from his time at Fork Union.
His voice choking up with emotion, Coggins told Paden, "God loves you, Rodney, so do the boys at Fork Union and so do we. God bless you, brother."
Coggins and his wife also presented Paden with an Under Armour Fork Union shirt (Under Armour's founder, Kevin Plank, is an alum) and Fork Union president's coins, which are given to those who demonstrate excellence.
Paden still can't get over someone "having the nerve" to take his original ring. The new one will be kept at his mother's home when he's not wearing it.
As for the ring, Coggins said, "This is something that he earned. You only get it when you graduate. It represents living up to a standard."
Grinning broadly, Paden immediately put it on his finger.
"Thank goodness," he said.