Green Valley resident Bettie Thayer believes in the importance of volunteering, and it might just be the secret to her longevity.
She may be 101 years old. But she doesn't feel it.
"I don't realize I'm so old; in fact, I don't think I'm old, and I don't know why," Thayer said with a laugh. "People say, 'You're getting old,' and I suppose I am, but it hasn't made any difference in my life."
Over the last 35 years, Thayer has volunteered at Friends in Deed. The local non-profit provides the community access to transportation, medical equipment, meeting spaces and social activities.
Thayer is a member of the Board of Directors and has had different roles in her long tenure with the organization, but her current role as organizer of the Friday social has been particularly gratifying.
"It's rewarding to see the people that come to the Friday Social and didn't hardly know anyone, and now they have friends and they say, ‘Good morning,’ and then when they leave they’ll say, ‘Well, we’ll see you next week.’” "That's very rewarding to think that you are helping,” she said.
Making the move
Thayer and her late husband, Alfred, were Red Cross volunteers for many years before they made a move from Denver to Green Valley in 1987.
Alfred had picked up a travel brochure on Green Valley at a hotel in Casa Grande when he was in the area providing disaster relief during the flood of 1983. He liked what he saw, and when he asked Bettie about moving to Green Valley to spend their golden years, she had one stipulation.
"I said, 'OK, that's fine’, but I said, ‘I hope they have a place where I can volunteer because I want to do something.’"
Soon after arriving in Green Valley, Bettie and Alfred learned about Friends in Deed, where they continued their passion of giving back. Alfred passed away in 2010, but Bettie is still going strong.
35 years and counting
Thayer has seen many changes since she began volunteering at Friends in Deed, which at the time operated out of a small space at the GVR East Center. Bettie, who was then the organization's president, realized that they needed more room to function.
“I said, ‘I think we need a larger building so we can have lectures on health and entertainment of some kind, and a birthday party each month for those who had birthdays, and I would like that sort of thing to happen and we have no space to do that,’” Thayer said.
She was told that the organization didn’t have the money to move into a new building, and she devised a plan to raise the money by soliciting donations using the Green Valley Directory.
“I gathered together postcards, and we addressed a postcard to each person that lived in Green Valley,” she said.
Thayer’s ingenuity paid off, and when a client at Friends in Deed passed away and left everything he had to the organization, there was enough money to build a new space, and building plans began to take shape.
“We sold everything in the house, including the house that very same day, by four o’clock we had everything sold, Thayer said. That gave us enough funds to start.”
Thayer treasures the memories of the fundraising process and the construction of the building, which opened in 1991. Alfred, a retired architect, even helped come up with the design.
“We built a building that was very nice, and that was probably one of the highlights of my career was to think that we had raised the money and built the building,” she said.
Eventually, the organization sold the building now occupied by Radiology LTD because the parking lot proved to be too small.
“I don’t know why we didn’t realize that, but we were so enthralled with the building, I guess that we just didn’t pay any attention to the parking,” she said. “...Now we have a big parking lot and a very nice building."
In 1997 Friends in Deed bought the property where the organization currently operates.
Still going strong
Another of the proud achievement in Thayer’s volunteering career is starting a weekly social club at Friends in Deed with the help of longtime volunteer Betsey Medearis.
“Our Friends in Deed Social has been uppermost in my mind,” Thayer said. “Betsey Medearis and I started this with the thoughts that there are a lot of lonely people in Green Valley that probably never have an opportunity to get out, and this would provide a place for them to come each Friday and enjoy the camaraderie and the refreshments and a program.”
In 2011, when Medearis was looking through old scrapbooks and needed help identifying people in the photos, she gathered some of the past presidents for a meeting. When Betty saw the old photos of birthday parties and gatherings, she brought up the idea of starting a weekly social, and with the help of Medearis, they did.
“We talked about it, I wrote up a proposal for the board, and low and behold they ok’d it and Bettie and I got going,” Medearis said. “She organized the programs, and we did all of the footwork ourselves, and we finally got it going, and it’s been wonderful.”
For Medearis the Friday social is about more than socialization.
“It’s a good thing for Green Valley,” Medearis said. “Not only because of the socialization, but because of the fact that we’re reaching people and getting them to come for their blood pressure. That was my main concern when I started this. I wanted people to come in and get their blood pressure checked and I thought, feed them, and they will come.”
For those that wonder what Thayer has gotten in return for three and a half decades of community service in Green Valley, kindness is the ultimate reward in itself, and that is something we all should take to heart.
"You shouldn't be on the receiving end all of the time; you should give," she said. "It's a nice feeling to think that you're helping someone."