A Green Valley man who was booted from a local gathering of Republicans earlier this month will not be charged with assault but he faces a third-degree trespassing charge.
Peter Jackson, 73, recorded a video June 4 of an incident at an open candidate meet-and-greet hosted by United Republicans Green Valley and Sahuarita at Continental Shopping Plaza. The footage has since gone viral and has been used as political fodder in current campaigns.
The video shows Jackson — wearing a mask, sunglasses and a Black Lives Matter t-shirt — refusing to leave the event after being asked by attendees. Jackson was then surrounded and appeared to be struck twice by a woman in the crowd before appearing to push her away, according to the video.
Jackson was then jolted backward by GOP U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and tossed out of the room by several people. Jackson, who has no ties to local Democratic groups, laid on the ground until sheriff's deputies arrived: He kept the video rolling during his 911 call.
After reviewing footage from the woman's phone and hearing from several witnesses who said Jackson struck the woman, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies cited Jackson for simple assault and trespassing.
They did not review Jackson's GoPro footage until a day later; the Sheriff's report makes no mention of the woman striking him.
During his arraignment in Green Valley Justice Court Thursday, the lead prosecutor in the case moved to dismiss the assault charge without prejudice, meaning the charge could be refiled.
Jackson pled not guilty to the trespassing charge, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
If found guilty, he faces a maximum $500 fine, 30 days in jail, or one year of probation, although the prosecution said Thursday they do not plan to seek jail time. There are no mandatory minimum penalties.
Judge Fred Klein heard the arraignment as pro tem for Green Valley Justice Court Presiding Judge Raymond Carroll, who was out of town.
A pre-trial conference for the trespassing case was set for July 27 in Green Valley.
Because of increased media attention surrounding the case, Green Valley court administrators drafted security protocol and limited attendance inside the courtroom on Thursday for safety reasons.
