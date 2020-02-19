It's been just over four months since mine workers went on strike against Asarco and Grupo Mexico, but union representatives said the workers are staying strong.
More than 1,700 employees from seven labor unions went on strike against Asarco and Grupo Mexico on Oct. 13. Picketing is underway at Asarco sites in Hayden, Kearny, Marana and Sahuarita, and at an Asarco refinery in Amarillo, Texas.
Of the seven unions on strike, four have employees at Mission Mine in Sahuarita – United Steelworkers, Teamsters Local 104, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 570 and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 428. It's estimated about 500 Mission Mine workers walked off the job.
Ruben Gonzales, vice president of United Steel Workers Local 937, said they believe they deserve higher pay and better benefits, but Asarco is refusing to "move off of their last, best and final offer," which was extended at the end of October.
"It's very insulting for all of the guys out there who have put their dedication and loyalty into the company," Gonzales said. "To be looked at with such disrespect after so many years of dedication it's insulting, but it's also not surprising consideration the track record of Grupo Mexico."
Gonzales was one of about 20 men who were on the picket line Tuesday on Pima Mine Road near Interstate 19. The workers have pitched a couple of tents with tables and chairs inside and out, there's a large stack of firewood nearby and people routinely drop off food and water, Gonzales said. Someone dropped off steamed corn and shrimp for them at lunch time.
The number of pickets depends on the day and the shift, but typically 50 to 80 per day, he said.
"A lot of the guys have found jobs, but still come out to show their support," Gonzales said. "They've taken temp jobs just to get by."
Tim Davies, business administrator for Operating Engineers Local 428, said many of the strikers have left for Phoenix or to work on President Trump's border wall "where they're making much better money than they were at Asarco."
An entry level construction job pays around $27 an hour; top electricians at Asarco are paid $25 an hour, he said.
Still, many striking workers would come back to Asarco if their demands are met just because they've invested so much time into the company, Davies said.
Gonzales said taking new jobs doesn't mean they're giving up.
"If they were giving up they would've crossed the line," he said.
Although Paul Stapleton-Smith resigned as the chairman of the Pima Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, last week to run for Legislative District 10, he is still actively involved in the unions' efforts. He spent Sunday with the strikers near Mission Mine and Monday with those on Silverbell.
Many of them have found new jobs, but continue to show up for strike duty because they feel compelled to do so, he said. Those who aren't working are tired and angry.
"The ones who are working are breathing a sigh of relief and they have a renewed sense of commitment," Stapleton-Smith said. "Then there are some that are so pissed off that Asarco can do what they do. Can just end run them and hire these scabs and they're angry. They're angry and they're mad that we have labor laws that allow that."
While all of the unions are helping their individual strikers out, community support has been a huge help as well, Gonzales said. In addition to dropping food and water off at the picket line, individuals are donating funds to a strike assistance account set up by the Pima Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO and they're dropping off food, diapers and other supplies at the IBEW Local 570.
Pima County One-Stop Career Center also held another resource fair last week, he said.
Gonzales said that even though Asarco has not budged, the workers are still hopeful the court system will come through for them. Last week, union officials filed more than 3,000 pages of documents in Phoenix as part of a claim with the National Labor Relations Board.