Doug Kenyon, commander of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, does not like holidays.
“No matter what the holiday is, it’s the holidays that are the worst,” he told members of the Green Valley Council’s Health and Human Services Committee in June.
But it's not because he doesn’t enjoy celebrating. It's because on any holiday, especially one that falls on a three-day weekend, his ability to help community members in need is limited.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re in Oro Valley or Green Valley, if you need someone to help you on a Friday or Saturday night, and it’s not a medical emergency, after-hours care is not there except for the Sheriff’s Department or the fire department,” he said.
“It’ll be a Friday night, and we’ll get calls to homes where someone hasn’t eaten in three days…where people are thrown out of their homes or it’s unsafe and they have no place to go…where people can’t pay their utility bill so their house is the same temperatures as the 110 degrees outside,” he said.
With nowhere to turn, Kenyon said it’s Green Valley’s first responders and the SAV who reach into their own pockets to buy groceries to stock the fridge or put somebody in a motel until they can connect with a social service agency during regular business hours.
But it’s a practice that Deb Kenyon, president of the Green Valley Council, is hoping to change.
“These situations have been happening far too often, where someone needs help and all that’s available is for our first-responders to dig into their pockets…what we’re saying to Pima County is that’s not acceptable,” she said.
“I think there’s a little bit of a disconnect as to Green Valley being a bunch of rich retirees who just play golf and pickleball all day…but we have an aging population, an at-risk population, with very unique needs that are every bit as striking as the rest of the county.”
By the numbers
Even before the pandemic, the Tucson area had higher poverty rates than the nation, the state and 10 of the 11 western metro areas that researchers at the University of Arizona’s Economic and Business Research Center compared to Tucson.
In unincorporated Pima County, more than 62,000 people (about 16% of residents) were at or below the federal poverty threshold in 2020, according to data from UA researchers. By 2022 federal poverty standards, that translates to a two-person household annual income at or below $18,310, or $27,750 for a four-person household.
Researchers say a combination of stagnant wages and increased costs for housing and transportation have contributed to increasing poverty rates in the area since the early 2000s.
And though the rate has improved significantly in Tucson since 2015 (from a peak of 19.3% to 15.9% in 2020), researchers working to assess the collective impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities say it undoubtedly deepened disparities and widened many equity gaps that already existed.
Housing, transportation needs
Chris Erickson, executive director of Valley Assistance Services (VAS), said her biggest fear as the community continues to navigate its way out of the pandemic is that increasing consumer prices – everything from gas to groceries – will drive even more seniors to need help.
“We’re seeing people at about 130% of the federal poverty level, and it’s so difficult when these prices go up for those who already have a low income or are on a fixed income,” Erickson said.
Providing transportation for seniors who do not have a reliable way to get to their doctor’s office or the grocery store has quickly become a huge component of what VAS does, Erickson said, estimating that they currently sign up two to four people for the service every week.
But the biggest issue keeping her staff busy has been providing housing and utility assistance for seniors – Erickson said she’s even had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand.
“We have landlords selling rental properties and then those tenants are kind of kicked out, and it’s just very hard to find them another place right now, especially if they’re only getting in about $1,000 to $1,200 a month, and that doesn’t even cover the rents we’re seeing,” she said.
According to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there’s a nationwide shortage of rental housing that’s affordable and available to the lowest income renters. Arizona, for example, has fewer than 30 affordable and available rental homes per 100 extremely low-income renter households.
And for the few options that are available to low-income seniors in Green Valley, Erickson said the waiting lists – which range from six months to two years to secure an apartment – pose yet another obstacle.
In the meantime, Erickson said VAS tries to help those struggling assess their best options.
“Sometimes, we just have to try to search somewhere else, maybe look outside of Green Valley, and sometimes they find their best option is to move back in with family,” Erickson said.
“But we are seeing quite a few people who are couch hopping (sleeping on friends' couches each night), probably about 30% more than we’ve seen in the last month or so…and we’ve also seen people, if they have a car, moving between different driveways and parking lots to sleep,” she said.
Even when individuals with extremely low incomes are able to find a place they can afford, Erickson said the housing cost burden can lead to precarious living conditions, like foregoing medication or food to make rental payments.
Unwelcome surprises – like car repairs, medical bills or even public health crises like the pandemic – can then quickly put cost-burdened renters behind and at risk of eviction.
“We do have certain funds that we can help people with, like putting people up in a hotel room, but we do need to get the support in order to do that,” Erickson said.
Looking ahead
Whether it’s more funding or dedicated personnel, Deb Kenyon said she’s hoping to work together with county administration to address the growing needs of the vulnerable Pima County residents.
“We think fully 10% of Green Valley’s population has unmet needs…and if you wind in the populations of Amado and Arivaca who are likely coming here for services, we’re touching many different supervisorial districts and trying to address a lot of issues for these residents that we feel are just kind of ignored,” she said.
A proposed solution to the need for after-hours assistance – in the form of an additional funding source for emergency food supplies and lodging – is currently being reviewed by GVC and community partners, Kenyon said, and could be in place as soon as mid-July.
After having their first in-person meeting with county administration in over three years last week, Kenyon said she also hopes more regular dialogue between GVC and the county will strengthen their commitment to addressing community issues in the future.
“I’m sure there are going to see other needs we can’t even anticipate now, so we’re hoping this can present a little bit of a model for other things we might be able to handle together.”