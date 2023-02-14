Divide and conquer.
That’s been the approach after Larry Worster stepped down in December as artistic director of Green Valley’s Got Talent — his baby since he founded the show in 2016.
Splitting duties are Regina Ford, a longtime presence in the local theater community, and John O’Loughlin, who has been involved in music locally for years.
They’ve overseen two shows, including one on Monday, and are headed toward the season finale in March.
On tap for next year? Looking for new talent and putting it on stage.
“There is a lot of talent that has been dormant in the community,” Ford said, a reference to more than two years of hitting the pause button because of the pandemic. “Our job as the artistic directors is to seek out and encourage that talent to come forward.”
Ford said Green Valley’s Got Talent and the Community Performance and Art Center are encouraged by what they’re seeing from the public — mostly a willingness to return and enjoy in-person entertainment.
“Ticket sales are increasing, people are coming back to live theater, they want to see music,” she said.
The show was an instant hit under Worster and has continued to sell out in the 2022-23 season.
Worster hasn’t disappeared altogether — he’s still writing grants —- while the board under president Gerald Carrell handles ticketing, publicity, stage crews, finances and other aspects of making the show a success.
Ford served on the board six years and O’Loughlin for about 18 months, but both stepped down in light of their new duties, which include ferreting out new talent.
“I’ve been going to every musical event in town to find new talent,” O’Loughlin said with a laugh, from open mic nights to churches.
“We have to encourage folks to get involved because coming to us may not occur to them,” Ford added.
They’ve found a wealth of talent by looking north to Sahuarita, much of it in high school arts programs.
“There’s a vast amount of talent in Sahuarita and we see it on the high school level,” Ford said. “It’s giving (students) the venue to perform in a community setting rather than just in a school setting.”
In Green Valley, she added that readers theater groups have seen success and are growing.
“Readers theater right now has exploded locally. More and more people are drawn to it because they don’t have that nine-week commitment to rehearsals three times a week and memorizing lines,” she said “It makes it open to so many more people.”
As for the future of GVGT, the board will make the decisions on whether to return to two shows each performance date, as before, or to expand or change show dates going forward.
“Our job is to find talent, and we’re focusing on that,” O’Loughlin said.