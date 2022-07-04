The Town of Sahuarita is getting a fresh coat of paint thanks to young artists and the return of a popular program.
After two years off because of the pandemic, the Pima Association of Governments gave the green light this year for the Transportation Art By Youth (TABY) program for students in the Sahuarita Unified School District.
There are 10 students and two art teachers in the program continuing the push for more functional art across Sahuarita.
“For the first time, the town is decoratively painting two traffic signal cabinets and battery backup boxes as a test,” said John Garcia, engineering technician for the town.
He accompanies Sahuarita High School art teachers Danielle Rutherford and Joseph Poore on site visits.
“We’ve been really lucky,” Rutherford said. “It’s been one of the most beautiful things to watch students get excited about providing community beautification.”
Rutherford has noticed that students participating in the TABY project continue to be creative and express themselves through public art such as murals.
“This will be a set of memories for them that will last their entire lives,” she said. “Having the ability to create art not just for themselves or family and friends, to really make works of art for anybody to enjoy. It brings tears to my eyes, it doesn’t feel like work. We just have so much fun creating.”
It's Thailany Medina-Rivera-Diaz’s first time participating in TABY. The Sahuarita High School senior is enthralled with the project and considers it a springboard to bigger works.
“Art is about joy and expressing myself and being able to showcase it that way,” she said. “I want to bring joy to the community as well.”
Grace Harris, a freshman at Northern Arizona University, said she has grown and developed her artistic skills and her character. She's been getting better at being more outgoing and expressing her opinions.
“The whole experience has been pretty wonderful,” Harris said. “I’ve really enjoyed having the mentorship of Ms. Rutherford and Mr. Poore. This program has been able to help me branch out.”
While the students enjoy painting the town, they also get paid for it.
“The program requires at least 20% of the project to go to student stipends,” Garcia said. “The town pays SUSD, SUSD hires and pays them. The town is reimbursed by Pima Association of Governments after the project is completed.”
Initiated in summer 1995, PAG’s Youth Art program provides up to $25,000 per year, per jurisdiction for public art projects. The program is funded from PAG’s share of Highway User Revenue; Sahuarita has participated since 1997.
The next project for Sahuarita students? Decorating benches and trash cans along La Canada between El Toro and Sahuarita roads. The students are looking forward to creating art with a practical use.
“They won’t remember half of what I talked about in the classroom,” Rutherford said. “But they will remember placing the tiles and cutting them and grounding them. Far more inspiring than anything I can teach in the classroom.”