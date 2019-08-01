A 37-year-old Sahuarita man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property, burglary and theft.
On July 24, Sahuarita police received a call that two boxes containing jewelry were stolen from a fifth-wheel travel trailer parked in the 170000 block of South Camino De Las Quintas.
Detectives received a tip and found the jewelry at a Tucson pawn shop, Lt. Sam Almodova said.
Detectives identified Jose Castaneda as their suspect and when they searched the home where he was staying found additional jewelry, Almodova said.
Castaneda was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.