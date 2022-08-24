Stropka TPD, panel

Lt. Erika Stropka, a founder of the Mental Health Support Team at the Tucson Police Department, speaks about the county's arrest deflection program during a panel discussion Aug. 18.

 Pima County

Pima County law enforcement agencies have sent more than 6,500 people struggling with a severe mental health diagnosis and, often, a simultaneous substance use disorder to treatment rather than jail over the last decade, according to a new report by criminal justice research organization Justice System Partners.

The grant-funded effort, termed “arrest deflection,” launched in Pima County in 2011 as a way to safely reduce the jail population and law enforcement reliance on citation and arrests by giving individuals the option to seek treatment in lieu of receiving a criminal charge in some situations.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

