Pima County law enforcement agencies have sent more than 6,500 people struggling with a severe mental health diagnosis and, often, a simultaneous substance use disorder to treatment rather than jail over the last decade, according to a new report by criminal justice research organization Justice System Partners.
The grant-funded effort, termed “arrest deflection,” launched in Pima County in 2011 as a way to safely reduce the jail population and law enforcement reliance on citation and arrests by giving individuals the option to seek treatment in lieu of receiving a criminal charge in some situations.
Through a combination of specialized training and partnerships with behavioral health agencies, the program has created opportunities for law enforcement to replace arrest with outreach to community-based service providers, and allows those who need intervention to avoid the additional weight and collateral consequences of the criminal legal system.
“We’re trying to de-stigmatize the idea that mental health equals criminality,” said Lt. Erika Stropka, a founder of the Mental Health Support Team at the Tucson Police Department, during a panel discussion last week.
“It’s more about trying to help individuals get to a place where they can trust us to connect them with the right individuals in the community – our behavioral health partners – where they can get treatment that can really address the underlying cause, especially when we’re in a situation where we know going to jail is not the right outcome,” Stropka said.
One of the pillars that makes deflection possible is the Crisis Response Center (CRC), which opened in 2011 to provide police and the public with 24/7 access to emergency psychiatric and substance use services as an alternative to jail, emergency rooms and hospitals.
“It’s long been recognized that this system doesn’t work unless you have a place to bring people to, and it’s another reason why one of our most important metrics is law enforcement turnaround time, where we get officers in and out in 10 minutes or less,” said Dr. Margie Balfour, chief of Quality and Clinical Innovation at Connections Health Solutions, which manages CRC alongside the Banner-University of Arizona Medical Center.
“It needs to be faster and easier to bring someone to treatment than to jail... I like to say we need to figure out how to say yes instead of looking for reasons to say no, and really just make it easy for officers to do the right thing,” Balfour said.
Individuals brought to CRC who initiate treatment also get access to a number of wraparound services, including individual and group therapy, peer support and medication education and management.
Brendan Bond, who works as a peer support specialist at Codac Health Recovery and Wellness and alongside the Substance Use Resource Team at TPD, emphasized that offering resources that will help folks on the journey to recovery can have a ripple effect on the community.
“When we help one person, we’re not just helping that person. We’re helping a tree of hundreds of people that we didn’t even realize we were helping,” Bond said.
“I’m a recovering addict myself… so I’ve dealt with police on both sides of the street and I know how people think, how walls go up automatically. But going out with the team, seeing the relationship (the program) built between law enforcement and the community…let alone the lives we’ve helped by not sending them to jail, not adding all the fines and fees, and really dealing with the root causes…it’s just been amazing,” he said.
To learn more about Pima County’s arrest deflection program, and what the future of the program could hold, visit justicesystempartners.org.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
