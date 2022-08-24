Crisis/Emergency Info

In an Emergency: Dial 9-1-1. You can request a Crisis Intervention Trained (CIT) officer or deputy who is equipped in handling a mental health crisis situation, or you can request a Crisis Mobile Team.

In a Crisis: Dial 622-6000 or 9-1-1. You can request a Crisis Mobile Team or a CIT officer or deputy. If you are unsure, you can describe the situation to hear what resources are available to you. There is also a “warm line” available.

The Crisis Response Center is a 24/7 walk-in psychiatric urgent care located at 2802 East District Street (Ajo/Country Club). Anyone may access service regardless of their ability to pay. This is a “no-wrong-door” facility meaning they will triage and transfer patients, if necessary, for medical treatment or substance abuse services.

You can also call the CRC directly at 520-302-2284.

Other Resources: If you have private insurance and want to know what non-urgent/non-emergency resources exist, call the Member Services number on the back of your insurance card.

For those uninsured, contact the Pima County Regional Behavioral Health Authority at 1-800-495-6738.