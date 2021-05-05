In their single largest donation to date, the Arizona Rangers Madera Company will receive a $9,000 grant from Pima County to support security services at Green Valley Justice Court.
The local chapter of the Arizona Rangers – which are uniformed, armed, law enforcement auxiliary personnel – will use the money to cover its operating expenses. They also plan to donate a portion to the Sahuarita Police Department’s biannual “Shop With A Cop” event, which provides back-to-school and Christmas gifts to local children.
“I’m glad the Arizona Rangers Madera Company will be receiving this grant,” District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, where the donation was unanimously passed.
“I’m a big fan of theirs and all the terrific work they do in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area,” he said.
Rangers history
Modeled after the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Rangers trace their roots back to the mid-1800s, when skilled horsemen and marksmen rallied to protect settlers from outlaws throughout the territory.
Though the Rangers were only formally recognized by the Arizona Territorial Legislature from 1901 to 1909, after which they were disbanded for political reasons, a handful of surviving Arizona Rangers and their families re-established the group in 1957 to preserve the spirit and the tradition of the original company.
About 450 modern-day Arizona Rangers now operate in 22 different chapters, called companies, across the state. Many of them, including Lt. George Grove, commander of the Madera Company, come from military or law enforcement backgrounds.
“I spent 22 years in the military and was surrounded by it all my life,” Grove said.
After moving to Green Valley 16 years ago, Grove volunteered with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers for over a decade before signing up to serve with the Arizona Rangers.
“The thing that drew me in was how they serve the community, but there’s also just something about the regementation of it, of putting on that uniform and looking the part that feels good,” he said.
As volunteers, Arizona Rangers serve at the request or under the supervision of law enforcement as auxiliary personnel, assisting with things like crowd and traffic control, neighborhood watch, and community service events.
Anyone interested in becoming an Arizona Ranger is required to hold a valid Arizona Concealed Weapon Permit. They also must meet Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board qualification standards in firearms, and Arizona POST training in handcuffing and defensive tactics, though Grove said they typically use that training only under the direction of law enforcement.
“We’re volunteers, so when we work with sworn police officers, we’re working under their direction, and normally don’t do stuff, like arrest people or put people in handcuffs, on our own,” he said.
Since their founding in 2012, the Madera Company has volunteered security and crowd control services for a number of local events, including Sahuarita’s Pecan Festival, the White Elephant Parade, local graduation ceremonies, and now, the Green Valley Justice Court.
Providing security
Previously, the Green Valley Justice Court utilized the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers to manage security needs, but with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SAV’s involvement at the court was curtailed for safety reasons.
“Just like everybody else, they were trying to take people out of environments that were risky, but relieving volunteers from the court just left the judge without any bailiff support,” Grove said.
“And at that point, he [Judge Carroll] felt that, based on some experiences he had, that he needed armed security. That’s when he contacted us,” he said.
Together, Grove and Carroll worked to outline the court’s needs, some procedures and new policies, and landed on having Arizona Rangers present at the court five days a week, for 10-hour shifts each day, starting back in March 2020.
In addition to traditional bailiff duties in the court, which include delivering documents and supplies to the judge, escorting defendants to and from the courtroom, and enforcing courtroom decorum, the Rangers also conduct temperature checks at the front door, and escort court employees to their vehicles at the end of the work day.
With the extent of security services being volunteered, Grove said the Madera Company is saving the court an estimated $80,000, annually.
And with many of their regular service events on pause due to COVID-19, Grove said the 17 members of his Madera Company readily got to work.
“The problem is, because everything we do is voluntary, if there are no donations coming in to us, we don’t get a chance to pay our bills,” Grove said.
On top of covering members’ firearms certifications, which have been coupled recently with rising ammunition costs, Grove said his Madera Company also pays about $4,000 each year for liability insurance.
“If we don’t get that from donations or service that we’re doing, we just have to pay that ourselves,” Grove said.
“So I just said, look, if we could get a grant just to cover these expenses, and that’s all it does, that would be great,” he said.
The recent donation was approved as a one-time gift through Pima County’s Outside Agency Program, though Grove said he could see the Madera Company providing security services for the Green Valley Justice Court for the next few years. Funding for that arrangement, however, is up in the air.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Christy encouraged the Green Valley Justice of the Peace to explore using their own budget for additional security needs, or those outside the scope of volunteers.
“But, we’d never just walk away, we’d figure something out,” said Grove.
“As long as the judge needs us, and as long as we have the resources to be there, we’ll be there.”