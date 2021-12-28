If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Arizona drivers have 15 new specialty plates to choose from for their vehicles.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said specialty plates netted about $11 million for causes and charities last fiscal year. Most cost $25, and $17 of that goes to a charity or non-profit.
There are about 80 specialty plates in all, from “Support Our Schools” to “Families of Fallen Officers.” See them all at azmvdnow.gov. New plates now available are:
•Arizona Rodeo, a nod to the state’s involvement in rodeos for 250 years.
•Make-A-Wish Arizona, “create life-changing wishes for Arizona children dealing with critical illnesses.”
•Veterans of Foreign Wars
•Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona
•Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is the sponsor of 11 new specialty license plates available to veterans or the immediate family members of someone who has been issued a Veteran specialty plate. They are available with the following seals; Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Code Talker, Marine, Navy, and women veterans with seals from the five armed services.
