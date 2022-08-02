Taylor Robson, who dropped $15 million of her own money into the race, looked good in some polls and was a distant second in others right up to Election Day.
Lake's message of a stolen election, out-of-control immigration and her penchant for sparring with reporters played well with voters early on.
Their race caught the national eye as former President Trump headed to the state to support Lake on the same day Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey stumped for Taylor Robson.
The winner will face Democrat Katie Hobbs on Nov. 8. Hobbs, the sitting Secretary of State, easily defeated Aaron Lieberman and Marco Lopez in the primary.
Lake and other have offered no evidence of a stolen election or compromised voting process.
Lake’s election assertions took a hit Monday after state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said an investigation by his office punched holes in a state Senate audit last year that claimed 282 dead voters cast ballots in the 2020 general election in Maricopa County. Brnovich said there was one.
The other two candidates in the governor’s race were Paola Tulliani-Zen and Scott Neely, finishing with a combined 5 percent of the vote.
Former Congressman Matt Salmon left the race in late June, too late to have his name removed from the ballot. He threw his support behind Taylor Robson.
Before election results came in Tuesday, Lake said she would question the results if she weren't declared the winner.
