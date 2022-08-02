Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Karrin Taylor Robson, who surged in the closing weeks of the GOP primary, held a commanding lead over Kari Lake in her bid for governor Tuesday night. Then it evaporated.

With 97% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, Lake was leading by about 12,000 votes, or a 46.2 to 45.5 percent margin. Still too close to call.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?