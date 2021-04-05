Arizona Gives Day is a 24-hour annual giving movement uniting nonprofit, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving.
The event helps raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously creating a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.
Go to azgives.org for charity search or go to their website and give.
Below are all the nonprofits in our area that need supported as they tireless work in making our communities a special place to live.
GREATER GREEN VALLEY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
We change and enrich lives through guidance, education, and financial support to charitable organizations in our communities. We serve Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado, Arivaca, Tubac and Tumacacori. We build endowments for nonprofit sustainability and establish different charitable fund types. We seek financial support for the COVID RELIEF FUNDS in our care: Community Impact Fund, Animal Relief Fund, Connect Our Students Fund and Tubac Chamber Fund.
EQUINE VOICES RESCUE & SANCTUARY
We rescue equines from neglect, abuse, abandonment, and slaughter. Additionally, we rehabilitate, adopt and/or provide a safe and loving sanctuary to those equines who need a forever home. Through education, we empower individuals to learn about Premarin and horse slaughter.
PAWS PATROL
Our purpose is dedicated to controlling the community cat (defined as feral stray, free roaming) population in Southern Arizona. Paws Patrol has the unique distinction of being the only organization in this specific region focusing solely on community cats with the Trap-Neuter-Return program. At our Green Valley facility, we foster 25-35 cats.
THE ANIMAL LEAGUE OF GREEN VALLEY
Our vision is a home for every pet. TALGV's mission is 1) to provide compassionate care, shelter, training, adoption opportunities, emotional support, and medical care, including spaying and neutering, for needy and homeless cats and dogs in Green Valley and surrounding areas, by carefully managing donated funds and volunteer talents; 2) to raise awareness and funding for TALGV through the profitable managing of the Attic Thrift Store; 3) to reduce the number of unwanted pets through subsidized spay/neuter programs and education; 4) to collaborate with other animal agencies to help animals find a place to call home.
SAHUARITA FOOD BANK & COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER
One out of four residents in southern Pima County lives in economic insufficiency and one in ten lives in poverty. We strive to meet the nutritional needs of the hungry through the acquisition and distribution of healthy food. In collaboration with community partners and clients, we also address the causes of hunger through education, workforce development, coaching and other human services. Construction has started on their new facility!
COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OF AMADO AND GREEN VALLEY
https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Locations/Green-Valley https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Locations/Amado
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona responds to the root causes of hunger and seeks to restore dignity, health, opportunity and hope to people living in poverty. Our mission is to change lives in the communities we serve by feeding the hungry today, and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow.
As COVID-19 affects our community, it is more important than ever to be there for our neighbors. Your support allows us to respond to the critical need for emergency food.
VALLEY ASSISTANCE SERVICES
To help seniors and families live independently. Our motto is “Your helping hand forward.”
Each of the Valley Assistance programs considers the increasing diversity of seniors as a group yet considers the needs of seniors at different stages of their lives. Valley Assistance incorporates a vision that is supported by five inter-related principles: dignity, independence, participation, fairness, and safety/security. Valley Assistance encourages families and children to study, finish school, be responsible and experience success in life. We serve Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado, Arivaca, Tubac and Tumacacori.
POSADA LIFE COMMUNITY SERVICES
Posada Life Community Services offers programs open to the public, with a mission to connect people to a better life through social interaction, education, and caring support. Programs offered: 1) Community Center provides senior lunch program, 2) Adult Day Services focuses on senior social activities, 3) Los Ninos de Valle Preschool/Childcare offers self-directed learning curriculum along with unique intergenerational programming, and 4) Counseling programs provide a range of services set on improving quality of life.
BORDER COMMUNITY ALLIANCE
Border Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the border and fostering community through education, collaboration, and cultural exchange. Our plans for the year: We are so excited about our documentary release and how it's shaping our next couple of years. We have an eBook release later in the year (a book in 2022) and some fun and amazing collaborations with key organizations in our region. Internships are also a major part of our strategy, as well as capitalizing on some great volunteering.
GREEN VALLEY SAHUARITA VOLUNTEER CLEARINGHOUSE
Our Mission is: To recruit multi-generational volunteers for organizations in Green Valley/Sahuarita and surrounding communities and provide professional development for volunteer managers. Search Pima Council on Aging and donate.
GREEN VALLEY COUNCIL (GVC) FOUNDATION
The GVC Council Foundation funds special projects initiated by the Foundation or by the Green Valley Council, which enhance and support the interest of the Greater Green Valley Community.
TUBAC CENTER OF THE ARTS
Tubac Center of the Arts (TCA) is a nonprofit art center in the heart of the historic art colony of Tubac, AZ. The art center offers rotating nationally juried art exhibitions, opportunities for artists to exhibit their work, art workshops, lectures, a performing arts series, special events, and youth arts education programs. TCA is a true artistic gem in the southwest attracting visitors from across the country and the world.
COMMUNITY PERFORMANCE AND ART CENTER
Our mission is to encourage/promote the highest and best community use of the Center through promoting creative activities in accordance with our by-laws by enhancing the range and quality of performers and artists, and by securing annual giving towards the operation of the Center.
The Foundation believes that the Arts add to the quality of life in our community and with the Community Performance & Art Center as its instrument, is committed to providing an exceptional audience experience. Building a greater sense of community, the Foundation believes the Center will bring together diverse ethnic and cultural groups. Connecting through the arts brings a sharing of experiences, talents, and traditions. Expressing and experiencing the arts leads to mutual enjoyment and appreciation among community members.
ARIVACA HUMAN RESOURCES
Arivaca Human Resources was founded in 1988 by a group of highly motivated people who realized that we who live in Arivaca need to have the ways and means to help ourselves and each other. What started out as a hot meal program for seniors has grown into a resource for hundreds of people in Arivaca, providing food boxes, energy assistance, transportation, information, affordable clothing, and referral for any assistance we are unable to provide.
ARIVACA HELPING HEARTS
Provides assistance with expenses for those in need in Arivaca and surrounding area to include transportation, medical, childcare, and utility (propane) expenses.
AMADO YOUTH CENTER, PPEP. Inc.
Amado Youth lost their leased building to the flood of 2018. Since that time, they have been working hard to raise funds to build a new Amado Youth Center to house all their programs. There is currently no dedicated community space to house the Amado Teen Project, the Too Good for Drugs Program and the positive life-skills programs provided by PPEP, Inc. that these youth have come to love and need! Please join AZ Gives to help us construct and furnish the new Amado Youth Center where we Build Futures for Amado Youth. Contact: Coordinator: Tony Bruno (520) 310-7712 or Fiscal Agent Director: Amy Bass (520) 360-5282.
UNITED COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER
We deliver quality care that is accessible, comprehensive, innovative, compassionate, and culturally sensitive in an atmosphere of trust and respect.
Mission Objectives: 1) Emphasis on individualized assessment of patient care needs; 2) Continuous quality improvement of the delivery of care; 3) Positively impact the health status of the community through cultural and socio-economic awareness; and 4) Optimize community alliances and partnerships to broaden the availability of resources and services provided to those without financial resources to meet needs on their own.
TUBAC COMMUNITY CENTER FOUNDATION
Tubac Community Center Foundation (TCCF) mission is to facilitate and promote leadership and coordination in providing outdoor education, social, life-learning and civic activities at the Tubac Community Center for the diverse economic, ethnic, and multi-generational population of Northern Santa Cruz County, Arizona.
FRIENDS OF MADERA CANYON
To serve as stewards of Madera Canyon and to keep it open for the enjoyment and education of visitors Upcoming Special Project: In the spirit of the Proctor Accessible Trail opened in 2019, we wish to continue to provide opportunities for all to enjoy Madera Canyon by redesigning 2 sites at the Bog Springs Campground to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
FRIENDS OF TUBAC PRESIDIO & MUSEUM
Our mission is to engage and educate the public by providing culturally enriching experiences that make the past more meaningful while also preserving history and our collection for future generations.
FRIENDS OF CANOA HERITAGE FOUNDATION
Our mission is to preserve, protect, restore, interpret, and share the land, cultural influence, and history of the Canoa Heritage Area. Newest project: Nancy's newest video preservation project, "Growin' Up Canoa" starts production in March 2021! If you were one of Nancy's art, life enrichment, or PE students at Sahuarita High School between the years of 1969 thru 2000. WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! contact: nanmelwil@yahoo.com
FRIENDS OF THE SANTA CRUZ RIVER
FOSCR was formed in 1991 to “ensure a continued flow of the river’s surface waters, promote the highest river water quality achievable, and to protect and restore the riparian ecosystem and diversity of life supported by the river’s waters.” Our non-profit, all-volunteer group focuses on the portion of the river from its headwaters in the San Rafael Valley in Arizona, south into Mexico, and then north to through Santa Cruz County, AZ to the Pima County line. We work with riverside landowners, government agencies, and other citizens and community groups to keep the river flowing, its banks clean and green, and its environment bountiful to both wildlife and people. The river has no water or land rights. So, it is up to us, who care about its survival, to advocate for it, to be a voice for the Santa Cruz. The more of us there are, the stronger is that voice!
GREEN VALLEY RECREATION (GVR) FOUNDATION
The GVR Foundation is an IRC 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, distinct legal entity apart from Green Valley Recreation, Inc., with a sole focus on charitable giving and enhancing, enriching, and supporting our community. We raise funds for the Member Assistance Program, we hold Southern Arizona Senior Games, clean a stretch of the highway (Adopt A Highway), and launched RetireArizona.org.
ANGEL HEART PAJAMA PROJECT
Angel Heart was created to provide pajamas, books, and cuddle pillows and to foster literacy development to children who are: living in foster care homes, shelters; abandoned, abused, or neglected; seriously ill; living in poverty. Angel Heart serves children throughout Southern Arizona. The counties served include Pima, Santa Cruz, Pinal, and Cochise Counties. Angel Heart's goals are that all children in need receive a sense of comfort, love and caring when they receive their brand-new cozy pair of pajamas, and a book. We desire that children have a sense of ownership in a new pair of pajamas; a sense of self-worth; and able to participate in literacy development and a love of reading.
GREEN VALLEY SHERIFF AUXILIARY VOLUNTEERS
The SAV members are exceptionally trained individuals who represent the department in an extraordinary manner. Since 1981, the SAV has provided over 1 million hours of service to the community. Through their contributions, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers are a vital part of our efforts to enhance the quality of life in our community.
PARKINSONS SUPPORT GROUP IN GREEN VALLEY
We strive to raise community awareness; to offer resources and to encourage and stimulate friendships among people with Parkinson’s and their families. We encourage members to stay mentally stimulated, physically ACTIVE, and socially CONNECTED.
SAHUARITA EDUCATIONAL ENRICHMENT FOUNDATION
Our mission is to help enrich the lives of students, teachers, and community members by providing services such as teacher mini grants and scholarships.
Current focus: For the last year we have been focused on providing computers to students to use for remote learning. Although hundreds of computers have already been provided, there is still great need. The importance of students having access to computers has been paramount during the pandemic and will continue to be essential even after schools reopen. Donations are needed to provide students the computers they need to succeed.
CONTINENTAL SCHOOL DISTRICT EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION
Mission: We are dedicated to enriching the educational excellence of children. Vision: To support the students, faculty and administration of the Continental School District and enrich the school’s program by building community, partnerships, so that Continental school will be a learning center recognized for its excellence.
WISDOM SPORTS & SCHOLARS
Wisdom Sports & Scholars evolved from a passion for community and the knowledge that our youth need our support and direction. Young people need to know the only limits on their future are the ones they create themselves. By providing healthy avenues for kids to grow in their communities, we assist those becoming better leaders for future generations. We aim to make St. Ann's Park in Tubac, AZ a sanctuary for families to enjoy a variety of sporting events as well as providing opportunities geared to finding one's life purpose. Academic scholarships available to youth in Amado, Arivaca, Tubac, Tumacacori, Rio Rico and Nogales areas.
BAJA SPORTING CLUB
Vision: To be recognized as the "Best Senior Sports Club" in southern Pima County by providing quality opportunities for its members to participate in senior sports and social-civic activities.
Mission: To assist active seniors in the greater Green Valley, Arizona region to maximize their retirement years by providing members the best in sports programs, recreational, and social activities. To assist the greater community of southern Pima County's Green Valley area by assisting with charitable events and local civic programs. To advance the development of plans for local public recreation facilities that serve our members and the community.
GREEN VALLEY FIREFIGHTERS FOUNDATION
We are a nonprofit foundation committed to enriching the lives of our firefighters, their families, and our community by funding educational and innovative learning opportunities.
ARIVACA FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Arivaca Fire Department Auxiliary is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to support the firefighters and medical personnel working at the Arivaca Fire District Station.
ELEPHANT HEAD FIRE DEPARTMENT www.facebook.com/Elephantheadvolunteerfiredepartment/
Our mission is to protect and preserve life and property and minimize the threat to life and property caused by fire, medical or any other emergency through professional and prompt response supported by thorough preparedness and exceptional training.
HELMET PEAK FIRE DEPARTMENT
Helmet Peak Fire Department is a volunteer fire department. Established in 1992 in the small mining community southwest of the City of Tucson and west of the Town of Sahuarita, Helmet Peak covers an area of approximately 30 square miles providing services for about 3000 residences of Curly Horn Ranch, Ocotillo Ranch, Wrangler Ranch and Flying Diamond Park. HPFD provides services to the University of Arizona’s San Xavier Mine Training Facility and the Komatsu Corporation.
GREEN VALLEY CONCERT BAND
OUR DONATION WILL BE USED TO:
Green Valley Concert Band bring guest artists, educational events, support outreach concerts, and fund the works of local composers to our community. We fund scholarships to deserving high school students.
GREEN VALLEY COMMUNITY CHORUS
Our mission for over 40 years has been to promote the Arts in our community by entertaining, educating, and delighting our audiences through our performances of great choral music, both sacred and secular. We further endeavor to serve our community by providing grant money to local elementary and high school music programs and awarding scholarships to talented doctoral students in the Choral Conducting program at the University of Arizona, and our relationship with the University provides us talented, enthusiastic directors to enhance their education and experience, and bring out the best of our Chorus. We undertake this mission with enthusiasm, commitment, and joy, and are delighted to be singing in fellowship with each other as we share our love of music with our community.
As of May 2014, the Chorus has entered a partnership with the University of Arizona to allow exceptionally talented doctoral candidates in Choral Conducting refine their skills and broaden their experience by serving as Music Director of the Chorus during their doctoral studies. This partnership has been a win-win for our chorus, our audiences, and the University's Choral Conducting program
SANTA CRUZ VALLEY HERITAGE ALLIANCE
To connect people to the cultural, historic, and natural treasures of the Santa Cruz Valley through education, preservation and promotion of its unique resources and living traditions.
GREEN VALLEY/SAHUARITA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOUNDATION www.greenvalleysahuarita.com
The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber Foundation is Business Leaders and Educators working together for a strong and vibrant community through support for education and economic development in our schools and our businesses.
AZ19 TOURISM ALLIANCE
OUR MISSION: To improve the quality of life for all within the Az19 Region through increased tourism and economic development.
OUR PURPOSE: To increase tourism by forming strong strategic partnerships with other like businesses and community leaders. To explore the best strategies to utilize our resources to increase tourism and make the Region the preferred destination to visit and invest in the future.
OUR GOAL: To transform the Region from a Seasonal Economy to a Year-Round Economy
NICHE MARKETS: Hiking; Cycling; Eco-Tourism; Birding; Ag-Tourism; Wine Tasting; Autumn Foliage and much more!