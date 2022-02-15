Declawing has long been an option for cat owners to save furniture from being damaged and to protect themselves from scratches.
The surgery involves removing not just the claws but also the bone from their toes. A new bill moving through the state Legislature would greatly restrict cat declawing.
HB2224 would ban pet owners from declawing their cats unless it were for a therapeutic purpose, defined as “for the purpose of addressing an existing or recurring infection, disease, injury or abnormal condition in an animal’s claw that jeopardizes the animal’s health and for which addressing the infection, disease, injury or abnormal condition is a medical necessity.”
Veterinarians who declaw a cat for a non-therapeutic purpose could face license suspension and fines up to $1,500.
Those who oppose declawing say it is unnecessary, causes great pain to the cat and can lead to increased biting, issues using the litter box and infections.
Other say the choice should be left to pet owners, and that a ban could lead to fewer cats being adopted from shelters and is sometimes the only option to keep a cat safe for their owner.
What is declawing?
Declawing is not the same as trimming a cat’s nails.
The process involves amputating the last bone from the toes of the cat. In most cases, only the front paws are declawed.
The standard method of declawing is to use a scalpel or guillotine clipper and the wound is closed with stitches or surgical glue. There are also methods that use a laser to cut the tissue to amputate the bone.
A tendonectomy is when the tendon controlling the claws in each toe is severed rather than removing the claw itself so that a cat can’t control or extend them.
Against declawing
Major animal organizations have formally opposed cat declawing including the Humane Society, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Association of Feline Practitioners.
Even the CDC has weighed in on declawing, saying that it does not recommend declawing to prevent a variety of transmissible diseases.
The Animal League of Green Valley and Paws Patrol have it written into policy that anyone who adopts a cat from them agrees not to declaw the animal.
“Paws Patrol has always been against declawing cats," according to a spokesperson for the group.
Kim Eisele, president of TALGV, said declawing would be akin to “cutting off each finger at the knuckle” for a human.
“Think of it as having your fingernails pulled out,” she said. “It potentially has the problem of being extremely painful and there can be complications. There can be medical and behavioral complications.”
Eisele said on the behavioral side of issues, cats can become adverse to the litter box.
“Instead of litter, you have to use torn paper because their paws are cut, and they can get litter in their cuts and get an infection,” she said. “A lot of cats, if they don't like the feel and smell of the paper, they won’t use the box.”
It can also lead to an increase in biting when a cat no longer has the means to defend itself with claws.
Eisele said the most common reason she hears for people opting to declaw is to protect their furniture.
“It’s mostly because they don't want thousands of dollars worth of furniture and rugs clawed up,” she said. "I hear people come in to adopt who say, ‘I have a $7,000 couch and I don't want a cat scratching it.’”
She said there are other ways to deter scratching behaviors.
“You can give them alternatives — a cat treat, scratching post, toys to scratch,” she said. “In my opinion, every cat should have a cat tree. Just a little three-footer can deter cats. There's ways to get around furniture getting scratched.”
Why declaw
Eisele said many veterinarians no longer offer declawing, and the majority of cats they take in at the Animal League have claws. Occasionally, she said they will get an older cat that is declawed.
During her career, she has seen a veterinarian recommend declawing just once.
“The only time I have ever seen it since I've been doing animal welfare where it was OK was when a woman had only one eye and the cat liked to paw at her face,” she said. “She was afraid she would be cut and the veterinarian agreed to do it in that case.”
Richard Panzero is a retired veterinarian in Tucson who specialized in small animals. He owned the River Road Pet Clinic.
He did hundreds of declaw procedures during his career and said when it’s done safely it can be an important option for some pet owners.
“Out of all the hundreds of procedures I’ve done I’ve not had a single complaint or significant complication,” he said. “When it’s done properly, it is a safe and effective procedure that allows a cat to stay with its owner. It’s a beneficial way to deal with those issues that we can offer, but it’s not the first option.”
Panzero said there has been a shift in how commonplace declawing is for veterinarians.
“Over the years, the number has dwindled quite a bit since I got out of school in 1986,” he said. “It was a fairly routine procedure, and has become less over time. It’s not commonly performed."
He said that in the modern world of veterinary medicine, declaws can be done safely.
“Many, many people love their pets dearly and the last thing they want to do is something cruel. And, that’s just not the case,” he said. “It’s done with modern technology, most often a laser is used, and accurate and precise pain control is the highest priority when it’s performed.”
He said cats are put under anesthesia for the procedure.
He believes the procedure should be done on a case-by-case basis where pet owners are told about the alternatives to declawing, but he doesn’t believe there should be a ban on the procedure.
“The critical thing is we are not pro-declaw, I don’t think many are, we are pro the option for choice,” he said. “There are certain situations where, with the right surgeon and pain control, it’s safe and effective. I fail to see the need to ban something fading away, especially with all the education behind it.”
He said some of the reasons he’s seen for declawing involve human/cat safety.
“It can prevent destructive behaviors to household goods and the individual,” he said. “Sometimes a person may be older and in assisted living. Cats don't intend to harm, but when they’re jumping on a lap and off it can cause wounds.”
He's declawed cats for people moving into assisted living where they do not accept cats that have claws.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, declawing may be appropriate “when a cat’s excessive or inappropriate scratching behavior causes an unacceptable risk of injury or remains destructive despite conscientious attention to behavioral modification and alternatives.”
The ASPCA, while opposed to declawing, said, “in rare cases, the procedure may be justifiable as a last resort to prevent euthanasia.”
Alternatives
There are a number of less-invasive alternatives to declawing including trimming nails and caps placed on the claws.
Eisele said it comes down to education, and that many people don’t know how painful declawing can be for a cat.
“I didn't know. When I was younger I just went along and had my two cats declawed 20 years ago,” she said. “A little bit of knowledge goes a long way and I’m glad my cats didn't experience medical or behavioral problems.”
“I think if people would just read the literature and see what it really means for cats, they will go get a squirt bottle and scratching post instead.”
At least 42 countries ban cat declawing. In 2019, New York became the first state to ban it. Other states like New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut are considering similar bills. Some cities have also banned it, including Denver, Austin and Los Angeles.