In late September, a large repaving project began covering the majority of Arivaca Road, Arivaca and part of Amado.
Months later, portions of the new pavement are already falling apart.
On Jan. 10, the Pima County Transportation Department announced online that sections of the new pavement have failed, damaged by recent rain.
PDOT Assistant Division Manager of Operations Michelle Montagnino said they have identified three areas where potholes have appeared, as well as “rough road” just past the Border Patrol station going westbound.
Montagnino said the damage is the result of rain mixing with clay in the soil of the base under the pavement.
“Clay, when it's old and hardened and has not been disturbed in a while, is pretty stable but once you start mixing it up…then we had some rain, and that will cause the base under the roadway to be unstable,” she said. “It causes the pavement on top to move and that will cause what they call a pumping action and potholes and unevenness in the pavement will show up.”
It was a risk PDOT was aware of when it decided to use a technique that combined milling and repaving with what’s called pulverization.
“Some portions got pulverization where they grind pavement and mix it into the base course,” Montagnino said. “Part of the reason for doing that is we knew the pavement was really bad and the sub-base the road was originally built on wasn’t great to begin with.”
“The theory behind the pulverization was that it would help build up that base that the new road would be paved on to help provide a more stable surface and long-lasting pavement.”
Montagnino said 26 miles received the pulverization technique, including the majority of Arivaca Road.
“One of the risks with pulverization, this isn't a new construction, so we don't have the luxury of going out there and testing all the road samples,” she said. “We did 26 miles of pulverization with this project so there was a large area, large lane volume and over those 26 miles there's a lot of different types of soil. So, one of the things we did take a risk on was we would potentially run into some clay.”
Montagnino said the decision to use this process was made by the previous division manager and their preservation program manager.
“Both individuals had many years of experience in designing, building and maintaining roads,” she said. “Based on their expertise and the familiarity with the maintenance history of Arivaca Road and the pavement failures it was experiencing, they determined pulverization was the best course of action.”
Montagnino said the only assessment done before the Arivaca Road Project was a “visual inspection of the roadway.”
The $8.6 million project is part of the county’s Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program, which is a maintenance program.
Projects are identified based on the Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee’s guidelines in the spring. The funding is tied to their fiscal year, meaning construction on these identified projects begins July 1 and has to be completed by June 30.
“This means that we don’t have the time for in-depth design and investigation,” she said.
Montagnino said the condition of Arivaca Road and its sub-base was “pretty rough when we started.”
“The Arivaca Road pavement was in very poor condition and based on the types of failures seen in the field it was determined that many areas were experiencing sub-base failures,” she said.
With milling and paving, which includes removing two inches of pavement and replacing it with new pavement, Montagnino said the sub-base is left relatively untouched. New pavement is placed onto the old sub-base.
“If the sub-base is not good, then the new pavement will not last,” she said. “With a pulverization the old asphalt road is chewed up and then mixed into the existing base material. This is done to improve the sub-base material and provide a stronger sub-base for the new asphalt. The sub-base is graded and compacted before paving the new asphalt.”
With Arivaca Road, they experienced pockets of clay that expands when mixed with water, causing the problems evident now.
Montagnino said crews were repairing the potholes and they had reduced the speed limit in areas where issues were occurring for safety’s sake.
There will be additional testing to determine what’s underneath the pavement and how to properly repair it.
“We are getting geo-technical analysis on these failed areas to determine how deep we need to go to remove the unstable clay material to provide a solid base of the road,” she said. “We want people to understand that we are aware of the problems and we are committed to making sure the fix is the right fix and that we fix it properly so that this doesn't become a problem moving forward.”
Montagnino said they are still determining where the money for the repairs will come from — their operating budget or possibly the contractor Sunland Asphalt & Construction, LLC if they determined some of this is warranty-related. But, she said they will get the fixes completed.
As of Friday, she said the work in Arivaca is completed and they are finishing up in Amado.
Overall, besides the needed repairs, Montagnino said the project went smoothly.
She said ideally, they hope to get 15 years out of the new road, maybe more.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson, whose district includes Arivaca and Amado, did not return a call for comment.