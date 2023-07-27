More than 40 people came together in Arivaca on Saturday to clean a vacant lot as the community eyes a new park and much-needed place for socialization and promoting the place they love.
"It's what you do in this community," nine-year resident Dana Topping said while using a hoe to clear brush.
The lot sits off West Fifth Street next to La Gitana Cantina and Café, a prime spot on the community's main street as visitors come in from Arivaca Road.
Until Saturday, the lot was overgrown with brush, mesquite and debris. But Arivaca Human Resource intends to turn the spot into a natural open space park to hold discussion events designed to identify community resource needs.
Arivaca HR Executive Director Suzanne Kammerman said she came across a YouTube video when the group was looking for ideas to serve the community during a grant application with the Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation. The YouTube video featured Sidewalk Talk — a national organization that addresses loneliness, training volunteers who spend time on a sidewalk listening to people.
After looking into the program and talking with the Arivaca HR board, Kammerman said she wanted to bring the program to the community.
"However, Arivaca has no sidewalks," she said. "So, where are we going to do these what we call 'listening events?'"
Kammerman is currently working on fulfilling Sidewalk Talk's 40-hour online training course to begin a chapter in Arivaca.
She said the talks aren't about listening to "fix" people but rather listening to them to find subtle cues about what resources they might need.
"And then creating kind of a list of partner resources with Green Valley, Sahuarita and Tucson that we can kind of refer them to," Kammerman said. "And then also, of course, having a listening ear. That in and of itself is amazing."
A listening ear is something Kammerman said many in the community could use. She noted Arivaca HR delivers meals to about 80 people in the roughly 900-person community, serving about 80% of the population. She also noted it's not uncommon for meal recipients to spend extra time chatting up the delivery drivers, showing a need for more socializing opportunities beyond Sidewalk Talk sessions.
"The super positive benefit is our meal program because that's what we're about — HR is about feeding people. And we're hoping to create a time in the park, for say, 'join us for lunch in the park at noon,'" Kammerman said as a potential example. "And when we do our hot meals, our clients, instead of necessarily getting their meal delivered to them — have them come down to the park, socialize because some of these clients are just sitting in their trailers hardly ever talking to anyone."
Pocket park
The park doesn't have a name yet, but the ideas flowed as volunteers cleared brush, tangled barbwire and trimmed trees.
Arivaca HR board member Ellen Dursema said she envisioned something along the lines of Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley as a source of inspiration. She noted how much she loves it there and plans a visit every time she visits the "big city."
Kammerman said the location would remain a private park under Arivaca HR's control, but she added that it would be open to everyone in the community and visitors. Arivaca HR secured the lot after they approached property owner David Beckham with the idea.
"Long story short, a few weeks later, David was in our office signing over a 10-year lease for $100 a year to lease that park to HR," Kammerman said.
With a lease secured, Arivaca HR wrote up a grant proposal with Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation about the park and listening events.
"And low and behold, we got the grant — $7,500," Kammerman said. "Which got us on our way. Obviously, we have a lot more to do, but it is the first step toward what you're seeing here."
Slice of history
Former librarian and Arivaca historian Mary Kasulaitis said the adobe walls in the lot likely went up around the late 1800s and were part of a larger structure belonging to well-known Arivaca figure Teresa Celaya.
Only a few walls remain today, but they offer an extra benefit to the future park site.
"She came here in about 1885 from Saric, Sonora, with her family, and she may have built this building, or maybe it was here already — we don't know for sure," Kasulaitis said. "But she lived in it until she died in the 1930s at the age of 100 or something. She's buried in the Arivaca cemetery."
She said the L-shaped building had rooms she rented out and a bar at its far end, next to where La Gitana now sits. Around 1914, Celaya built a dance hall in what is now the backside of La Gitana.
Kasulaitis said preserving what is left of the structure is important since many of Arivaca's historical adobe buildings are deteriorating.
Arivaca HR's plans for the park include historical marker signs that dive into the structure's and Celaya's past.
Promoting Arivaca
Arivaca HR board member Ryan Altieri and his wife Julia Kolacy helped move barbwire and large chunks of wood from the lot on Saturday. Kolacy said the two moved to Arivaca about a year ago, and she is excited about the park joining the community's historical strip on West Fifth Street.
Kammerman found the location is ideal for attracting visitors coming through Arivaca.
"Because Arivaca is quite the destination in peak seasons, which is winter time, the first Saturday is quite impressive," she said. "There are hundreds of visitors who come."
Kammerman said visitors, including bicyclists and bikers, typically hang out in front of Arivaca Mercantile since there aren't any open public spaces. She imagined the park would fill that hole as a resting place for people coming to Arivaca, raising awareness for Arivaca HR in the process.
Kammerman said fundraising within the town helps but limits the organization to a smaller donor pool. By gaining outside exposure with visitors through the park, Kammerman hoped to bring more resources into the Arivaca community.
The park is also part of a larger effort to beautify and build more opportunities for people living in the community.
Arivaca HR board vice president Allyson Porter said the lot was a prime property in becoming an asset toward Arivaca's revitalization.
"For overflow for the bar — for when the bar is not open on Monday and Tuesday, folks can grab a lunch at the Merc and come sit here and take a moment," Porter said. "Rather than passing through Arivaca, it's a place to just sit and breathe and listen to the birds and hear the talk of the town."
Kammerman said Arivaca HR would hold a ribbon cutting for the park and its new thrift store's grand opening on Oct. 7 when temperatures cool off.
While the park's ribbon cutting comes in the fall, Kammerman said it isn't when they plan on finishing the park's development. She said that date should hopefully never come as the intention is to see it constantly develop and grow with the community.
"Primarily, it's for Arivacans to come and hang out in Arivaca," Kammerman said. "But a big plus is to get people to Arivaca — let them see our beautiful town."