Arivaca HR Executive Director Suzanne Kammerman, left, wants the new park community volunteers are developing will promote Arivaca and alleviate loneliness.

More than 40 people came together in Arivaca on Saturday to clean a vacant lot as the community eyes a new park and much-needed place for socialization and promoting the place they love.

"It's what you do in this community," nine-year resident Dana Topping said while using a hoe to clear brush.

Dana Topping said pitching in to help the community is something you do when living in Arivaca as she helped clean a vacant lot where an open-space park will go.
The remaining adobe structure in the future Arivaca park has deteriorated, with only a few walls of the large L-shaped building remaining.
The remaining adobe walls in the future Arivaca park site will get signage providing the structure's history.
An 1895 photo of the Bustamante family from the Arizona Historical Society. Teresa (Celaya) Bustamante, middle, was a notable person in Arivaca's history after moving there from Saric, Sonora, in 1885.
Julia Kolacy, Yolanda Peña and Ryan Altieri loaded wood pulled from a vacant lot with overgrown brush and debris next La Gitana in Arivaca.
Allyson Porter, left, and Mary Kasulaitis talk about the park as around 40 volunteers clear out the vacant lot.


