A verbal altercation between two Arivaca men escalated into a machete attack Monday night.
Micheal Dameon Haynie, 21, struck an unarmed 34-year-old man with a machete causing minor injuries and then fled the scene before sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
The altercation took place at about 9:45 p.m. on South Pusch Street in Arivaca and deputies stopped the vehicle Haynie was in on Arivaca Road and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Haynie was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and his bail has been set at $25,000.