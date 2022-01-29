The Arivaca Fire District knows how crucial it is to be ready for any call, especially with the nearest hospitals 40 minutes away.
The district is on the path to providing continuous service, moving away from being a fully volunteer station to a combination of volunteers and paid full-time crews.
With a new chief, more training, better equipment and a refocused attention to being jacks-of all-trades, the crew is set to protect the 650 square miles it covers on a more 24/7 basis.
Chief Baker
New Chief Cody Baker started Dec. 1, and got right to work.
“A lot of things have happened,” he said. “In 30 days we have taken a district that frankly needed a little bit of work when it came to the fire side and some on the EMS side of things and we've advanced that.”
Baker has 21 years of firefighting under his belt, and is an EMS with various specialities.
He last worked at Three Points Fire District, and was already familiar with AFD, where he was a reserve at one point before applying for the job.
Baker said he is an operational fire chief, meaning he handles everything from administration and finances,to jumping on calls when needed.
“You're going to see the white helmet fire chief on the end of a hose I'm pretty sure at one point or another, doing whatever needs to be done,” he said.
He has some big goals for the station moving forward, and they’ve already reached several in his first 30 days as chief.
Among them is transitioning from a fully volunteer district to a combination of volunteers, paid reserves and five full-time staff.
“We had a lot of months here recently where we didnt have staffing and for a long time they ran as a volunteer district,” he said. “The problem was we were having a lot of days where there was no staffing and the nearest ambulance if we’re not here is about 40 minutes away, and that's in Green Valley and that's only if they are in quarters and not on another call.”
“By becoming a 24/7 operation, going full-time, now we can ensure the community is taken care of with a much faster response.”
Baker said since they transitioned, it’s been the first month in a long time where every call AFD received was responded to by Arivaca firefighters.
“It was a huge milestone for the district and community because now the community is starting to realize we are going to be here for you, we work for you, this is your house,” he said. “We have to make sure we are doing our part.”
Volunteers still provide a much needed help to the district, and Baker wants to bring on more.
They are also currently looking to hire a full-time firefighter/EMS.
“There's always going to be a staffing need and my goal is to get where we can have three to four personnel on,” he said. “But right now we are running a minimum of two full-time personnel and then myself as a third, and relying heavily on volunteers.”
Always in class
One of Baker’s recruitment tools, along with a big goal for the crew, is constant training opportunities.
“There's a lot of times where we really have to think outside the box and it makes us stronger in our skills,” he said. “Even my ground-level firefighter, if need be, can take over a scene until me or another officer gets there. Every member is trained to the next level up on the command structure.”
Baker requires his crew to spend a minimum of two hours a day on training, and if there is ever rare down time, it’s another opportunity to learn.
The district has a variety of training planned including car extractions, swiftwater rescue and rope rescues. And all crew are EMS trained.
Baker said the station gets one to four calls a day, and 80% are EMS.
Though the call volume may be lower than an urban department, Baker said the skills required to cover an area like Arivaca are broad.
“We don't run a lot of calls, but the calls we do get can be pretty serious out here,” he said. “The potential for serious industrial accidents and things like that is a constant risk out here — we get everything from cowboys getting gored to a car rolling off down a hill and we have to do a rope rescue.”
Firefighter Austin Ellison has been with the district five years and said the unique setting Arivaca provides makes him a better firefighter.
“It’s very rural. It could just be me and my partner and we are sitting there on a critical call and I'm doing the jobs of all four people,” he said. “Coming in now as a lead there might be a time when there's a chief meeting and I might have to take incident command and run things.”
“In a city you wouldn’t get to do that all. It takes a while for you to even be able to drive an engine.”
Ellison had worked with Baker before and was one of the people to reach out and encourage him to apply.
He said the changes so far have been noticeable, and are making the department a better place.
“We are a lot busier around here and there's more structure here,” he said. “We are getting upgrades on our equipment, we are getting training, we’re getting a lot of stuff just donated to us.”
“The chief is able to make sure everything is running like an actual department because we aren't volunteers anymore, we’re full time.”
Safety and gear
Baker said safety is crucial, and he is working to get better PPE and equipment in the district.
“We all have families, we all have kids for the most part, and I want to make sure these guys go home at the end of their shift,” he said. “So I want to make sure the trucks are set up for success not failure, set up for any call.”
Baker was particularly thankful to the Three Points Fire District for donating self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs).
“When I came here, we had four in-service SCBAs on the truck with spare bottles and all of them were expired,” he said. “Three Points were able to donate several packs to us and several spare bottles and they’re all in-date, all flow-tested and it made it a huge deal and huge win for my guys.”
He’s trying to get more through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, which could also help them get new turnout gear.
They have a professional grant writer coming on board to help them apply for several to procure everything from safety equipment to vehicle upgrades and LUCAS devices, which perform chest compressions.
One of the grants could help them fix their “number one problem child," the fire engine.
“Right now, it’s our only one and if this one breaks my backup is a brush truck, which is not designed to run structure,” he said. “Then our community is at risk and our firefighters are at risk. When we run our pump on this it has days we have to beat it into submission to make it work. It's old.”
Brand new, a truck costs $400,000 on the lower end. And, while they can opt for pre-used fire engines that could be refurbished, the newer the vehicle the better.
The lifespan of engines, ambulances and other vehicles varies by the type and wear-and-tear it gets.
“Ambulances might get 10 years out of them if you're lucky, but it depends on usage, how rough the roads are you have to deal with,” he said. “With some of the roads we have, they are 4x4 jeep or cattle trails and we are taking these down them so the chassis takes a beating, a lot of miles.”
Proper gear and vehicles will also help their actual response times, especially since they are a small crew and can’t always send someone to go get specialized equipment. They need to have as much as they can with them already.
The area they cover spans from Arivaca Road to Sasabe and the border. Sometimes they even it to Rio Rico.
Future plans
Other plans include getting a new Type 6 engine that they could eventually take to other states to provide aid on forest fires, a program that gets reimbursed by the state.
They are also planning a remodel of the station, including adding more bedrooms and an office downstairs for public access. Baker said they received a donation of new mattresses from Mattress Firm and building supplies from Home Depot.
They are even considering a junior firefighter or explorers program to introduce teenagers to the field in the future.
Baker said the budget is tight, and the donations from the community have been a big help.
“We're always taking donations, especially right now,” he said. “As a transitioning fire department, we are on that starving student budget and trying to get a lot done with a little bit of money.”
The district is moving forward and Baker said their focus remains on serving the community of Arivaca and surrounding areas and being "ironman" firefighters.
“The community relies heavily on us, so we have to make sure we can do everything,” he said. “We are considered pretty much the ironman firefighters. We don't get the nice two engines and 10 other units showing up on a house fire. We might have a house fire and five people. We have to know what we're doing. We have to be ironman firefighting.”
Those interested in donating to the Arivaca Fire District can contact them at 520-398-2003.