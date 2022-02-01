Opening statements in the criminal trial of a man accused of killing two women in Arivaca in 2020 paint a picture of a dispute over a car gone wrong.
On Tuesday, Branden Kartchner, a prosecutor with the Pima County Attorney’s Office, opened the case to the 15-member jury by saying the case against Justin Grandstaff was simple.
“This case is about a man named Justin Grandstaff who, while holding a gun, demanded a car from a woman he knew named Kaycie Mattias,” Kartchner said.
Prosecutors said the argument that took place in Arivaca in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, 2020 – a dispute that eventually claimed the lives of Mattias, 34, and her mother, Monica Gilkey, 55 – centered around a silver Mercedes.
After spotting Mattias and a friend driving the Mercedes around Arivaca earlier in the day, Grandstaff showed up at Mattias' property, prosecutors said, demanding the car and cash.
After she refused his demands and told him to leave her property, the argument escalated and reached “a boiling point,” Kartchner said.
Prosecutors then say Grandstaff pulled a gun, firing about 18 times in the direction of the trailer, and delivering fatal shots to Mattias and Gilkey.
Defense attorney John Repovsch, with Pima County’s Legal Advocate’s Office, centered his opening statements around Grandstaff acting in self-defense, pointing to an exchange where Mattias threatened Grandstaff.
“‘Get me my gun, get me my gun! Somebody find me my gun!’ The evidence will show that those are the words that Kaycie Mattias screamed at our client…in an attempt to intimidate, threaten and scare him,” Repovsch said.
“She screamed out these words to him before he ever got his gun, and that is why we will ask you to find him not guilty of murder because Justin acted as any reasonable person would under the circumstances.”
Repovsch said Grandstaff fled the scene, ducking into nearby trees and brush, to protect himself from Mattias, who returned four shots with a 22-caliber pistol from her trailer.
Grandstaff has pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges he faces in the case: two counts of first degree murder and one count of discharging a firearm at a residence. The trial is expected to continue through next week.
Under Arizona law, first degree felony murder requires proof that the defendant committed or attempted to commit armed robbery, and in the course of the crime, or immediate flight from this crime, the defendant or another person caused the death of any person.
Grandstaff faces life in prison if found guilty; he would not face the death penalty.