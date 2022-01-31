If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The double-homicide trial of a drifter in Arivaca is set to begin in Pima County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Justin Tyler Grandstaff, 38, faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted.
Kaycie Mattias, 33, and her mother, Monica Gilkey, 55, were shot in the early morning Oct. 15, 2020, outside a home on West Third Street in Arivaca.
Mattias died in Arivaca after a vehicle friends had loaded her into collided with a Border Patrol truck on the way to a hospital. She was pronounced dead at the crash scene from two gunshot wounds.
Gilkey died a short time later at a Tucson hospital but not before telling first responders that a man named Justin was responsible for the shooting, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s report.
Grandstaff was arrested later that morning at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Arivaca Road, and has since been held at the Pima County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Several people reported seeing him leave the scene of the shooting, according to Sheriff’s reports.
Grandstaff, a drifter from Oklahoma, faces four felony charges: two counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm at a residence. Under Arizona law, first degree murder is a Class 1 felony and is punishable by death or life in prison.
Mattias was involved in human smuggling, according to two people interviewed by deputies.
The 147-page report didn’t indicate a clear motive but painted a picture of a life of drugs and casual relationships in a community known for off-the-grid living.
Grandstaff had befriended the women.
Mattias, whose six children were being raised by her grandmother in Sells, had been involved in human smuggling in the past, according to the report. One friend was asked whether Mattias owed anybody money and said she had recently “dropped” $1,800 that belonged to her boss at a casino.
A family friend interviewed for the report said Mattias and Gilkey had a history of drug problems, and “they often associated with others who had similar addictions.”
