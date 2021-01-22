The Arivaca Action Center, Inc., a nonprofit child care facility, has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Pima County.
Through December 2020, Pima County has offered grants to reimburse local child care providers for costs incurred since March 1 for re-opening and operating during COVID-19. The Arivaca Action Center, Inc. was one of 27 child care providers, all located outside Tucson, with 30 employees or less, to receive grants up to $10,000.
In total, $193,689 was awarded.
Funding for the grants was provided by the county’s federal CARES Act appropriation. Further assistance will depend on the success of COVID-19 vaccinations.