Special to the Green Valley News
National Preparedness Month is observed every September to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for disasters and emergencies.
Recent effects from extreme heat, wildfires, flood damage from monsoon rains and power outages due to hurricane-force winds have affected people and their property in different parts of the country the past few months.
After such an emergency you may need to survive on your own without electricity or not be able to drive due to flooded roads.
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) hosted a Preparedness Fair at the West Social Center on Saturday to help educate residents on safety and what to have on hand in the event of a three-day or longer power outage.
Vicki Turner with the Amado-Green Valley Community Food Bank and Penny Pestle with the Sahuarita Food Bank and Resource Center collaborated on creating a list of essential non-perishable foods and water to have on hand at home.
In addition to canned beans, meat, chili and fruit, peanut butter, protein snack bars, high-energy foods and other healthy foods, Turner and Pestle said it’s essential to “make sure that you have a non-electric can opener as well as disposable plates, cups and tableware if there is no water.”
In the event of loss of power or a lockdown emergency residents should also have at least one gallon of bottled drinking water per person, per day for at least three days.
Another bit of advice: If a storm approaches with threats of a long power outage, fill the bathtub with water for toilet flushing and washing.
The list Turner and Pestle prepared is available at both food banks in English and Spanish.
Other presenters included Corey Guerin and Derrick Piper with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management, who offered information on preventing wildfires, and Andrea Solis of the Amado Youth Center, who had handouts and information about programs they provide about unhealthy choices and drug prevention programs.
Know what to do
The real effects of climate change have made it vital to know what to do if you’re in immediate or near danger of a natural disaster.
Follow these life-saving recommendations:
• If there’s a wildfire in the area, be ready to evacuate on short notice.
• If you approach a flooded road or walkway, do not enter. Turn around, don’t drown.
• In thunderstorms and lightning, lightning is a leading cause of injury and death. Never take shelter under a tree. Immediately get away from ponds, lakes, pools or any body of water.
Lightning often strikes outside of heavy rain and may occur as far as 10 miles away from any rainfall. If you’re on a golf course, do not sit in your golf cart. Get away from your cart and golf clubs.
Consider having these items on hand in the event of a long-term lockdown:
•Three days or more of non-perishable food for each person in your family, including pets
•A first aid kit
•Copies of personal documents in an emergency folder
•A portable charger for your phone
•A seven-day supply of all medicines for you and everyone in your household
•A cooler and ice packs if medications require refrigeration
•Flashlights and batteries
•Masks and hand sanitizer
•A whistle to signal for help
•Eye glasses, contact lens and solutions
•Toothpaste and toothbrushes
•An ID band with your full name, list of allergies and information on a close person to contact
•Copies of photo IDs, medical insurance cards
•Insurance and contact information
•Work gloves
•Cash or travelers checks
•A blanket for each person
•Changes of clothing
•Plastic bags and ties for trash
•For a more complete list, go to: www.ready.gov/kit.