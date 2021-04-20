Arizona enacted a statewide ban on texting and talking on cellphones in April 2019, but it would be nearly two years — Jan. 1, 2021 — before drivers could be ticketed.
In November 2020, the Governor’s Office on Highway Safety commissioned a survey to see how we’re doing just before ticketing went into effect. The results were mixed.
Who did the study and how did it work?
Preusser Research Group measured driver phone use at 86 sites in five counties: Pima, Coconino, Maricopa, Pinal and Yavapai. Each site was observed for 15 minutes a day for seven days, sometime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. They observed 6,880 people.
What’s the headline out of all this?
Most of us get it. The survey found 90.5 percent of drivers not using a phone. But it also found:
•6.2 percent of drivers were texting or dialing.
•3.3 percent were on a call using hands.
Which drivers use phones the most?
Women and young drivers.
According to the survey, 9.1 percent of drivers observed on their phones were men, 10 percent were women.
By age:
•12.3 percent of those judged to be under 25 years old were on their devices. The breakdown: 3.8 percent of the time they were talking (phone to ear) and 8.4 percent of the time they were texting or dialing.
•Ages 25-59: 10.9 percent.
•60 and older, 2.5 percent.
Which county fared poorly in the survey?
Depends on how you look at it, but Pima County didn’t show stellar results. The survey found 13 percent of Pima County residents using their devices (only Pinal County was higher, at 14.2 percent). The state’s largest county, Maricopa, was at 8 percent, but had the highest number observed making a call (4.5 percent).
What about vehicle type?
Those most likely to be flouting the law were in cars (10.4 percent). Least likely: SUVs (7.7 percent). In between are pickups (9.9 percent) and minivans (9.6 percent).
Did we learn anything from this?
According to the survey, “It is unclear how the hand-held law ban will impact these results.”