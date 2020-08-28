The Pima County Recorder’s office wants you to know early ballots will not be sent out until Oct. 7, no matter how bad you want to cast yours right now. What's more, any message you may have received about your voter registration status was likely not from them.
“We receive at least 50 telephone calls per day from voters requesting ballots be mailed to them now,” Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said in a release. “No matter how excited people are to vote in the general election, we cannot mail ballots before Oct. 7th.”
The Recorder’s office is also restricted to sending ballots to a voter’s registered address. So if you’re going to be out of town you need to contact them and request your ballot gets sent to a temporary address. It’s not enough to have a forwarding address on file at the post office because they can't, by law, forward election mail.
Voters can request to have their ballot sent to a temporary address through the Recorder’s website or calling the Recorder’s office (information below).
The Recorder’s office also said it has received complaints from voters, many from Green Valley, who have received phone, text or snail-mail messages indicating they are not registered for the upcoming election, have not requested an early ballot or some other message urging them to take some other action.
“The Recorder’s Office does not call or text voters unless we have questions about a specific form you have recently submitted,” the press release read.
The Recorder’s office said many of these messages come from national nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations and local political groups that may be using outdated voter registration lists. It is required by law that these registration lists be made available to state political parties and organizations but they have to pay for them.
Tips from the Recorder's office:
- Check your voter registration, confirm your address: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo
- Keep your address up to date with the Recorder either by completing a paper form or by using, www.servicearizona.com to update online.
- Request a ballot by mail, send to temporary address: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/BallotByMail
- Request a ballot by mail, send to temporary address by telephone: 520-724-4330
- Learn about the candidates and initiatives and be ready to vote when your ballot arrives in the mail in October.
- Check the Recorder website for updated information: https://www.recorder.pima.gov