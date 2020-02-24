Things are looking up for the Aquabelles.
In September, the synchronized swimming team wasn't able to put on its 54th annual water show because they didn't have enough members, but a handful of interested women have since jumped in, dived in or otherwise tested the waters.
"We're excited. Our season is right around the corner," said Aquabelles president Sunny Maier. "We're looking forward to more sunshine, more heat and then we'll be in the water."
Since 1965, Green Valley residents have gathered poolside at the GVR East Center every September to take in the group of synchronized swimmers. After months of hard work, the team would don decorative bathing suits and perform choreographed routines set to music and centered on a theme. The group was such a hit that journalist Charles Kuralt featured them in a CBS “On the Road” segment in 1977.
The group didn't have enough members to pull it off last fall because three Aquabelles had moved away over the last two years and several others had died, had medical issues or weren't in the area for practice, Maier said.
Ideally, the group consists of 12 swimmers; last summer, four to nine came to practice, Maier said.
Maier said that after a Green Valley News article came out about their plight, four Green Valley women came forward and said they were interested in joining. The ladies got together in the pool and had a lot of fun, Maier said.
"It'll be fun to bring in new combinations of things we haven't done before," she said. "The new ladies were gung-ho to try things even if they didn't look good at first."
The Aquabelles will have a business meeting April 1 and they'll begin regular workouts in May, she said. Maier hopes to have even more new members by then.
They've placed brochures in GVR display cases, participated in GVR's Fit and Fun Day open house in January, and spread their message through word of mouth.
"The more we get, the better. If we have six or seven numbers, we'd like to be able to spread people out so we don't have the same people in every routine," she said.
Karen Dougherty is one of the new Aquabelle members. She and her husband, Jim, moved to Green Valley from North Carolina in October. While preparing for the move, the retired nurse heard from a former nursing school classmate about the team. She then saw the article in the Green Valley News.
Dougherty joined a synchronized swim team called the Aqualights while a teenager in Maryland. For eight years she and her teammates performed in local pools every summer so they could spend the rest of the year competing all over the United States. She also coached her own team for a year and judged competitions.
It's been more than 40 years since she participated in synchronized swimming but she's looking forward to getting back into it.
Although Maier said Dougherty knows a lot of things the other Aquabelles don't, Dougherty said she found them to be "very well-educated."
"I think they already know a lot of stunts and techniques. They're pretty impressive," Dougherty said.
She was also excited to learn about Mary Zellner, who doubled for Esther Williams during the 1955 filming of “Jupiter’s Darling,” directed by George Sidney and starring Howard Keel. She joined the group in 1994, after moving to Green Valley from Miami.
Back in the 1940s and '50s, MGM made “aqua musicals” that popularized synchronized swimming and water-born acrobatics. Their biggest star was Williams.
As for herself?
"I'm pretty out of shape is what I realized," Dougherty said with a laugh.
She's planning on hitting the gym between now and May.
"Even though the pools are heated, the air isn't," Dougherty said. "I'm looking forward to May."
Dougherty said she, too, hopes to see some more people come forward before May. They don't have to be Olympic-level swimmers, either, Dougherty and Maier said.
The strokes they use are relatively simple and fun, and they don't worry about speed.
"We can make the routines as rudimentary as we need to," Dougherty said.
Anyone interested in joining should give her a call, Maier said.