The last few years have been rough for Green Valley's premier synchronized swimming group with moves, deaths, COVID-19 and a leaky pool, but they're coming back strong this year.
Since 1965, Green Valley residents have gathered poolside at the GVR East Center most Septembers to watch the Aquabelles. After months of hard work, the team would don decorative bathing suits and perform choreographed routines set to music and centered on a theme. The group was such a hit that journalist Charles Kuralt featured them in a CBS “On the Road” segment in 1977.
Back in 2019, the group didn't have enough members to pull off their show because three Aquabelles had moved away and several others had died, had medical issues or weren't in the area for practice.
COVID-19 didn't help matters any the following year, nor did the leak that sprung in GVR East Center's pool.
But this year, the pool replacement is done and the Aquabelles have five new members. The group is now hard at work preparing for their traditional September event, albeit a smaller one than in years past, President Kristin Sager said.
Roughly a dozen Aquabelles will take turns performing three routines to such hits as Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A.," and Abba's "Dancing Queen."
Sager moved to Green Valley in March 2022 from Boise, Idaho, already knowing about the Aquabelles, thanks to Kuralt’s piece, which she’d seen online. An avid swimmer since childhood, the 60-year-old was eager to join the group.
”I just love the water. It’s very peaceful to me and very therapeutic. They’re even saying now that they think swimming has some benefits for brain health, too,” Sager said.
Sheri Fronsee, 65, is also new to the Aquabelles. She moved to Green Valley about two years ago and joined them in May.
Why?
”I guess I can say this out loud. It’s the classic cliché of an old person desperately attempting to cling to her youth,” Fronsee said. “I used to do water ballet in high school. In my high school they had a water ballet club, and I was in it, and I loved it.”
Large crowds would gather at her school in Milwaukee to watch — a school she transferred to specifically so she could participate in water ballet. She performed a solo her senior year and she ran water ballet clinics for a few years while in college.
In more recent years, Fronsee spent some time at the pool, but not in inordinate amount. She was working out at the East Center one day in spring when she saw the swimmers her mother, 89, had told her about and decided to join up.
Terri Morrill, 69, has lived in Southern Arizona for about seven years and in Green Valley two. She did some synchronized swimming while at Girl Scout camp years ago and tried to join the Aquabelles, although she wasn’t living in Green Valley at the time. She was erroneously told she couldn’t join unless she was a member of Green Valley Recreation.
She recently learned she could join up and the retired attorney is so glad she can now add the Aquabelles to the other activities that keep her busy, including Jazzercise and Equine Voices. The other women are a joy to be around, she said.
”They’re super. They’re funny. Joyce Finkelstein always says she’s our Jewish mother and tells us we have to go drink water even though we’re in the water and Jan (Haskoe) always keeps everybody in line.”
The Aquabelles gives her a chance to be outside, in the water and with “some really, really fun people,” Morrill said.
She’s learned how to make such figures as the sailboat, the pretzel, the accordion and the log roll, she said.
Finkelstein, 72, has been an Aquabelle since 2009. Back in high school in University City, Missouri, she was exposed to field hockey, archery and synchronized swimming and she’s always spent a lot of time swimming.
Back in the 1940s and '50s, MGM made “aqua musicals” that popularized synchronized swimming and water-born acrobatics. Their biggest star was Esther Williams.
“When I retired I wanted to do something that was active and fun,” she said. “I chose the Aquabelles just because you never know until you do it, and I had such a good time. Such wonderful ladies. It was fun to do, so I kept it up.”
In looking at pictures of the Aquabelles’ earliest performances, Finkelstein said it appears as though the group once boasted 30-40 members.
She called COVID-19 and the leaky pool a “double whammy.” Green Valley Recreation was kind enough to allow the Aquabelles to practice their routines at Casa Paloma II, but it just wasn’t a large enough venue to do performances, she said.
”Now we are really in the re-building stages and it’s been wonderful,” Finkelstein said. “We’ve got some really wonderful, new people standing with us so I have high hopes.”
Sager said she was grateful to the handful of Aquabelles, like Finkelstein, Haskoe and Mary "Sunny" Maier, who kept the program going despite the difficulties. Several others who no longer get in the pool continue to provide support, too, she said.
Another big supporter is Jeanine Cavagnaro of Portland, Oregon, who has been teaching the group some new moves during the last two months. Cavagnaro has been a competitive synchronized swimmer since 1992 and is actually scheduled to participate in the U.S. Masters national meet in Oro Valley in October.
“She has been so generous with helping us,” Finkelstein said. “She’s been doing this with a very elite performance team for quite awhile, but she’s been very, very generous with helping us to learn new skills called figures. So she’s helped us learn new figures and do our figures better and make our choreography more interesting. She’s just a sweetheart.”
"It's been a real honor and privilege to meet these wonderful women," Cavagnaro said.
Right now the group is meeting for 90 minutes to two hours, twice a week. Next month, they’ll go to three days a week, Sager said. Everyone recognizes and understands that things come up, however, so not all members make every practice.
Sager said there is always room for more Aquabelles and stressed the group is not a competitive one. One need only know how to float and swim, she said.
”The important thing to know is we’re not about doing things perfectly or anything like that. We’re just about being in the water, having fun and being healthy,” she said.