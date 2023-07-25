belles 1.JPG

Several members of the Aquabelles have been working hard on their star formation for September’s upcoming show.

 Kim Smith | Green Valley News

The last few years have been rough for Green Valley's premier synchronized swimming group with moves, deaths, COVID-19 and a leaky pool, but they're coming back strong this year.

Joyce Finkelstein, left, shows her fellow Aquabelles a new “figure.”
Members of the Aquabelles practice some moves on land. From left to right, front to back: Jeanine Cavagnaro, Kristin Sager, Jan Haskoe, Mary “Sunny” Maier, Jennifer Keith, Joyce Finkelstein, Sheri Fronsee, Jean Shekter and Terri Morrill.
Jeanine Cavagnaro, right, puts the Aquabelles through their paces again and again. 
Some of the Aquabelles practice their “meet cute,” just one of the moves they make while on their way to forming a star.

Since 1965, Green Valley residents have gathered poolside at the GVR East Center most Septembers to watch the Aquabelles. 


Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

