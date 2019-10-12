As the sun sinks toward the horizon, four kids gather around Michelle Roosma and peer into a small cave-like depression carved out by time and water.
Roosma, a fourth-grade teacher at Anza Trail School, had led the group through a wash to this spot in Saguaro National Park West, a forest of saguaros their backdrop.
"What kind of creatures do you think live in there?" Roosma asks.
Gilbert Garcia, 9, Isabella Mixton-Garcia, 13, Alexandra Silva, 11, and Luke Young, 11, throw out their best guesses, among them snakes and packrats.
The outdoor conversation Oct. 5 is just one of many Roosma will be having with several Anza Trail School students between now and the end of April. She is an "educational ranger" or a "teacher ranger."
About 16 years ago, the National Park Service began hiring school teachers nationwide as part of a preservation program. They take them out of their own communities, place them in one of the country's 58 national parks for the summer and teach them everything there is to know about that park and the NPS. At the end of the summer, they return to their classrooms and pass along their knowledge.
Nine years ago, the staff at Saguaro National Park in Tucson decided to change up the Teacher to Ranger to Teacher program. Instead of asking teachers to give up their summers, they created the Education Ranger Corps.
Now, instead of bringing the outdoors into the classroom, a small number of specially trained "educational rangers" bring students outdoors.
Currently, students from seven schools in the Tucson area participate in the program that is funded by the Friends of Saguaro National Park non-profit organization. Anza Trail is among the schools.
Every month between October and April, the educational rangers take hand-selected students on different adventures within Saguaro National Park on Tucson's east and west sides. Six of the schools are elementary schools; Anza Trail is the only K-8.
Chip Littlefield, environmental education coordinator, has been with the NPS for 35 years. He spent the first few years on the law enforcement side before switching to education. The educational ranger program is just one of many programs the NPS offers.
"What it does is put a bulls-eye on their school," Littlefield said. "This is an opportunity for us to engage a young person more than once. When we do field trips, kids come out, spend two hours with us and they’re gone. Our job is to preserve and protect the park for generations. It’s more difficult when you have just two hours with a child."
The program is also a stepping stone in the service's youth pathways program, Littlefield said. Once students graduate from their hiking clubs, they can apply to become volunteers with the NPS. These Cactus Rangers could then theoretically earn high school and college internships with the NPS as Next Generation Ranger Corps. They could one day get full-time jobs as park rangers.
"My belief is you put kids in the park, put them in the resource and they make that connection," Littlefield said. "We can go to rec centers and we can go to schools and we can do 21st century programs and all kinds of other things and that’s nice and that’s fun, but how much does it contribute to the preservation and protection of the park?"
Roosma has been an educational ranger for 11 years. She was at a book club one day, heard someone talking about the program and immediately applied.
As an educational ranger, she not only takes her hiking club on adventures, she also helps out the NPS during special events throughout the year.
The Anza Trail hiking club has become so popular that interested students must write a one-page letter explaining their reasons for wanting to join, Roosma said. Those with the most persuasive letter are allowed to join returning students. The club maxes out at 16.
Every year, Roosma said she starts the kids out on shorter, easier hikes to build endurance.
"We don’t go faster than the slowest person is and when someone is halfway through their water we have to turn around and go back," Roosma said. "They learn as they go. They learn they can’t just bring a little 16-ounce plastic bottle of water and go, ‘I’m good.’"
Holly Miller, a 13-year-old seventh-grader, joined the club in fourth grade. She loves being outdoors where the views are "always pretty."
"I like the washes best because you can be by other people and talk," she said.
She's seen Gila monsters, pack rats, rabbits, snakes and petroglyphs. The latter are cool and because they are so well-preserved, Miller said, "I still feel like we're connected."
She also loves the year-end overnight camping and hiking trip. They always go scorpion hunting with black lights.
"It definitely doesn't get old," she said.
Now a Cactus Ranger, Miller said she enjoys helping younger kids "understand at least one thing they saw" while hiking.
Miller's mom, Natalia Miller, said the changes she's seen in her daughter have been amazing. She's much more self-assured now, Natalia said.
Roosma, who is accompanied by seventh-grade language arts teacher Martha Gipson on every trip, said everyone just has a relaxing time.
"We’re teachers, but when we go out there, we’re just all hikers. There’s no lesson plan," Roosma said. "It's, 'Let’s just go in this direction and see what we find.' There’s an element of exploring which is appealing to kids. We’ve found bones and tracks and scat, all kinds of things."
Yes, she said "scat."
Every year they come across animal droppings and the kids enjoy dissecting it in an attempt to find out if the critter who left it was an omnivore, carnivore or herbivore, she said.
Every trip is different, but the kids always find something they want to capture on camera or with a drawing. Even small wildflowers are gushed over.
The kids know they aren't allowed to remove anything from the park, she said.
"Sometimes we find tracks. We’ve found bobcat or mountain lion tracks with javelina tracks so we could see where they were following each other," Roosma said. "Sometimes they're excited because they've found a deer skull with the horns still attached and sometimes it’s finding a really neat crested saguaro (that gets them excited)."
Roosma and Littlefield said they may not know it when they enter the program, but the students soon learn just how fortunate they are to have a national park right in their backyard.
Saguaro National Park East and West have a "completely different feel" from each other, Roosma said.
"We’re pretty lucky, we have two national parks in the city that are separated by volcanic activity," Roosma said. "They used to be connected. If you go to the top of Mount Lemmon, you can see the tops of the mountains that used to fit over here. Literally they've just been separated by that activity. There are a lot of places that don’t have a national park."