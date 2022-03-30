Nearly three months after his disappearance in Green Valley, the search for Johnnie Huff is slow-moving, with clues coming in sparingly, if at all.
Despite having no answers, those close to the case are doing their best to move forward.
Johnnie Huff’s wife, Joanne, recently moved out of state to be closer to family.
Cary Bennington, a caregiver for the Huffs and a driving force behind search efforts, has also left Arizona after helping Joanne transition to her new home.
“It’s been a horrific event for his wife, just unspeakable what she’s gone through… she’s not the same and she’ll never be the same – I don’t think any of us will be,” Bennington told the Green Valley News.
“But right now, she’s in the best place she can be…and I decided it was time for me to step out and see how it goes. Hardest step I’ve ever taken in my life."
Huff, 71, was last seen Jan. 10 around 10 p.m. near his Pueblo Estates home on the 200 block of West Palma Drive. He was reportedly wearing a gray shirt and jeans, and was believed to be walking in the area without shoes.
He is described as 5-foot-8 inches, about 110 pounds, and has early stages of memory loss, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.
Dead ends
Since January, PCSD has coordinated search efforts for Huff with a number of agencies – including their Search and Rescue Unit, the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Together, they’ve canvassed and re-canvassed several Green Valley neighborhoods, conducted aerial and drone searches, monitored bank accounts, deployed canine units and published Missing Person Alerts, including a statewide BOLO (Be On the Look Out) and a Silver Alert for Huff.
But all efforts have led to the same spot, said Lt. Paul Hill, commander of the PCSD substation in Green Valley – back to square one.
“We just don’t have anything new,” he said.
“I know our detectives up at the main station are still working on this, but at this point anything they’re working on is really slow-moving.”
According to PCSD, the U.S. Border Patrol Canine Unit was unable to find any type of foot sign or odor of Huff, and a door-to-door search for relevant footage seems to have revealed little information about what may have happened or where Huff might have gone.
Huff’s bank account activity has also been silent, and there is no proof he was picked up by someone, Hill said.
Detectives have investigated several potential sightings from the air and on foot – most recently a man matching Huff’s description walking near Continental Road – but none of those leads have panned out.
Two detectives from PCSD headquarters have been assigned to the case. According to Hill, they’ve conducted interviews with Huff’s family and friends, and searched several properties across the state for signs of Huff.
Everyone has been cooperative, he said, but the efforts have still led to nothing.
Community-led searches, chronicled on the social media site Nextdoor, have helped spread the word on Huff’s disappearance, independently covering more than a hundred square miles of desert and neighborhood areas in Green Valley, but ultimately they’ve turned up no new information on the case, Bennington said.
“It’s just really bizarre, and the challenge is, we’ve exhausted pretty much everything we can possibly do,” she said.
“As far as the rest goes, it’s pretty much just a waiting game.”
‘I want an answer’
Months before his disappearance, when Bennington first became a part-time caregiver for the Huffs in October 2021, she saw signs that concerned her.
One weekend, she stopped by the house to find Huff had wandered away. A small group of friends and neighbors was able to find him a few blocks away, apparently headed toward a gas station but walking in the wrong direction.
“I remember telling him, once we got him home, that you’ve got to leave a note, you’ve got to let Joanne know, you have my number and you’re welcome to walk to get exercise but you’ve got to tell somebody,” Bennington said.
“At that point, we were trying to get him evaluated and admitted to some place so he’d be safe. We were worried about his safety, his wife’s safety…it was becoming really dangerous,” she said.
A few months later – the night before Huff was reported missing – Bennington said they finally secured a spot for Huff at a local assisted living facility, and spoke with family members over the phone about what was to come.
“He was ready to go and he seemed fine with it. He was a little teary, a little moody, but was not doing anything reckless,” Bennington said.
“I was a little concerned, so I stayed with them until about 6 p.m., I got them dinner and next thing I know I’m back in the morning and he’s missing,” she said.
Now left with more questions than answers, many of Bennington’s thoughts circle around the “what ifs”: if a more recent picture of Huff had been used earlier in the search effort, if the Silver Alert had been issued sooner, or if the pecan groves in Sahuarita had been searched at all.
PCSD did not elaborate on why the Silver Alert was issued 25 days after Huff was reported missing, and said in an email to the Green Valley News the department was “not aware of any searches conducted within the pecan fields or having had any contact with FICO (Farmer’s Investment Co.).”
PCSD did say officials used the driver's license photo of Huff which was initially provided by the family, but switched to an updated photo when they received it at “a later time.”
Though she’s shifting away from Green Valley, Bennington said her heart and mind will likely never be able to let go of what’s happened.
“I can’t move on. I know I am physically, but I just can’t. I want an answer. It’s affected my sleep, my health, all of our lives. For a long time, I’ve been…trying to figure out, you know, what can help me pull out of this? But I think the only thing that’s ever going to let me pull out of this is finding the truth,” Bennington said.
For now, she holds on to her memories of sharing a meal with the Huffs at Jerry Bob’s – one of their favorite places, memorialized by a photo she’s handed out countless times in hopes of finding him – and waits.
“I’m just hoping that his wife will heal from this, and that he, no matter what, is in a safe place,” she said.
Anyone with information on Johnnie Huff or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.