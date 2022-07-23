IMG-1589.jpg

Gary Noland has owned Easy Go for three years. But it's not about the money, it's about serving people, he and wife, Joanne, say.

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gary Noland looks out on two acres of old tires, broken furniture and a couple of mummified rats and sees opportunity.

Opportunity to clean up property, keep trash out of landfills and to donate any good stuff he finds to non-profits that give people a second go at life.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.22.09 PM.png

Gary Noland, center, makes a donation to Gospel Rescue Mission this summer.
IMG-1596.jpg

Joanne Noland takes a photo of a truckload of junk as part of the job.
Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 9.21.53 PM.png

This is a fraction of what the Nolands hauled off from a Tucson yard recently.
IMG-1595.jpg

Gary Noland loads his truck on a property east of Sahuarita.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?