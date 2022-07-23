Gary Noland looks out on two acres of old tires, broken furniture and a couple of mummified rats and sees opportunity.
Opportunity to clean up property, keep trash out of landfills and to donate any good stuff he finds to non-profits that give people a second go at life.
It’s also an opportunity to keep growing his business, Easy GO Junk Removal and Hauling.
Noland, who runs the operation from his Green Valley home with his wife, Joanne, has owned Easy GO for three years. It’s a job that’s been around as long as humans have collected stuff, and an industry that has exploded over the past 30 years.
Better than TV
The junk-hauling business conjures images of the neighborhood handyman hauling an old couch to the dump in a beat-up pickup, or maybe “Sanford & Son,” the 1970s comedy about a salvage shop in Watts.
But in the late-80s, a Canadian college student started down a road that would set the gold standard for junk hauling.
His initial business opened in 1989 under the name “The Rubbish Boys.” A few years later, 1-800-Got-Junk? was born and eventually opened 200 locations in three countries. They do everything from cleaning out attics to hauling away debris after a fire or flood.
Got Junk brought structure, reliability and good business sense — and they made sure employees showed up on time in a clean uniform ready to work hard.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t single out the junk-removal business, but waste and recycling in general is an $80 billion a year industry in the United States. Hauling off customers’ unwanted stuff is a big part of that.
What makes it work
The Nolands put a lot of stock in establishing relationships and listening to customers, and it helps that Joanne speaks fluent English, Spanish and Korean. Both are driven by a deep sense of service to others.
They operate a business, Gary says, and integrity comes first.
The calls they get vary. One day they could be hauling off a bed from a well-appointed home in Green Valley, the next they’re cleaning out a hoarder house in Tucson.
Most calls pose big challenges, Gary said, and he’s being kind. They recently removed twenty 15-cubic-yard trailers of trash from a half-acre property in Tucson.
“Nothing was salvageable,” Gary said. “It’s 50 years of ‘I can’t throw it away, I might use it.’”
They’ve learned to manage those calls with diplomacy and compassion, often dealing with families who’ve only recently discovered dad or mom has been living in filth piled five feet high.
“It’s almost like a picture into a world that you and I don’t understand, an alternative world,” he said, adding, “Sometimes we’re cleaning up lives as much as property.”
One recent eviction call to a Tucson apartment involved bed bugs, requiring they suit up and work quick and smart. The exterminator was there first and told them it was the worst case he’d seen. Those calls are time-consuming because everything has to be thoroughly cleaned afterward — the truck, clothing, themselves. No taking the problem to the next customer.
Finding snakes — dead and alive — in ramshackle backyard sheds also isn’t uncommon. Neither are beehives or rotting food.
On occasion, the Nolands find treasures that the customer just wants hauled off — art work, leather furniture, big-screen TVs. The bigger treasures? Wheelchairs, crutches, canes — all donated to places that can get them into the right hands.
Born of frustration
Stella and Gilbert Jayme (HIGH-may) live in Sahuarita and operated Grab & Go Hauling mostly as a side job for about five years. Last year, they became licensed and insured and have put more time into it, though Gilbert still has a full-time day job.
Much of their work involves hauling heavy furniture up and down stairs; rearranging furniture for people who can’t lift it; or short-haul moving. They once drove to Prescott to pick up a hutch a woman had purchased there. They move items people have purchased at estate sales and have demolished old play structures in backyards.
They’ve yet to do a hoarder house, though they’ve come close.
Stella said frustration led to them starting the business. They had items they wanted picked up but non-profits would pick and choose what they wanted, leaving them with a lot of leftovers. One time they had a refrigerator in great condition that a group wouldn’t accept.
“I didn’t want it going to a landfill and didn’t have time to list it for sale,” she said.
They donate items to groups, including The Inn of Southern Arizona, which assists refugees, and More Than A Bed, which helps equip families who adopt or take in foster children.
The Nolands donate to Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson — beds, furniture, bikes, dinette sets. All of it goes to help former drug addicts or the homeless set up households. Gary estimates about a third of what they pick up is recycled to non-profits or by other means, and helping people are what fuels them.
“These are people who are coming from the street and moving into a place with nice stuff,” he said. “We want to be a part of that.”