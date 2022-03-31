Randy Howard is the second Green Valley Recreation director to resign within a week of this year’s election results.
GVR spokesperson Natalie Whitfield confirmed Howard’s resignation Thursday, March 31, just six days after former Vice President Nina Campfield announced her exit.
The four candidates endorsed by GVR4Us/Members First swept the election. Both Howard and Campfield have previously aligned themselves with Friends of GVR, the opposing political faction. The election outcome now means directors endorsed by GVR4Us hold a 7-5 majority. In the 2021-2022 governance year, Friends of GVR held a 9-3 majority.
As the fifth-place finish out of nine candidates, Steve Gilbert was offered Campfield’s seat. While he declined to confirm on March 25 whether he would take the seat, his acceptance was confirmed Wednesday, March 30, when he participated as a director in the new board’s first meeting. Howard was not present.
Howard’s resignation went into effect immediately.
Barbara Blake, who finished sixth, accepted an offer to fill Howard’s seat, according to Whitfield.
Blake was one of four candidates who ran on the Friends of GVR slate.
“(I) want to protect GVR’s core, stimulate progress, defend GVR affordability for members, seek new funding sources, and expand member engagement,” Blake told Green Valley News in a Feb. 17 candidate Q&A.
She’s previously served on Green Valley Council and worked as a mediator for the Green Valley Justice Court, Better Business Bureau and a Small Claims Hearing Officer.
“I have a lot to learn, this is new for me,” Blake told a reporter on Thursday. “I’m very willing to learn all that I can and work with our great CEO and our wonderful staff. They just work so hard for everybody.”
Blake added that the key to being a good mediator is knowing how to facilitate – a skill she believes will prove helpful on the GVR board.
“You listen to people, you try to find neutral ground, you check in to make sure there’s understanding,” Blake said. “It’s been helpful for me in more areas than just the court.”
Howard could not be reached Thursday, March 31 for comment.
In Wednesday’s meeting, GVR Director Kathi Bachelor was appointed as the board president for the 2022-2023 governance year.
Donna Coon, Bart Hillyer and Carol Crothers will serve as vice president, secretary and treasurer respectively. Laurel Dean will be assistant secretary and Jim Carden will be assistant treasurer.
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone