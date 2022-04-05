Pima Animal Care Center is running out of room for animals.
The agency has been in a “code red" or "code orange” status since July 2021, meaning space for its animals is waning. Locally, the Animal League of Green Valley is in what they call “overflow.”
President Kim Eisele said while they aren’t doing too bad on capacity, it could be better.
“We are full of large dogs,” she said. “We could always make room for more, but for what we need we’re full and we are having to use the outdoor yards which is our overflow area.”
Eisele said they currently have about 70 cats right now as well.
In an effort to help home animals in Pima County, PACC is hosting a county-wide adoption event at several shelters and rescues from April 15-16, including the Animal League.
PACC is hopeful the event will help raise awareness of just how many animals in the county are in need of adoption.
According to PACC, the shelter has about 600 pets in-house on any given day.
Animal League was chosen to participate as they are one of the brick and mortar shelters in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Eisele said it’s a chance to show the community the animals they have that are in need of a new home.
“We’d love to see people come out,” she said. “We have some really nice dogs right now and it would just be fun to see them get adopted.”
Along with adoptions, Eisele said they are in need of volunteers.
“We're really needing first shift cat volunteers, that’s the cleaning crew who come in and feed the cats and clean in the morning,” she said. “We are in pretty desperate need on that shift, and we need volunteers in general, which includes fosters and pretty much every department.”
According to PACC’s release, the summer is an extra busy season for shelters because pets breed during the warmer months and more pets tend to escape while families are on vacation.
Those interested in attending the county wide adoption event can stop by the Animal League April 15 to 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Currently, adoption fees for dogs are $85, cats are $45 and they are running an adoption special where you can adopt two cats for $45.
Those interested in volunteer opportunities with the Animal League can visit talgv.org.
PACC’s goal is to get 400 pets adopted over that weekend.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone