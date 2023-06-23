The Animal League of Green Valley is always looking for homes for their dogs and cats, but it can be especially difficult to find homes for older animals.
Currently, TALGV has 273 senior pets, all of whom receive Vet Care Support for Life, a program that pays a majority of the costs of some veterinary services.
“A lot of animals as they age, just like people, start to have medical problems,” TALGV President Kim Eisele said. “So many people are afraid to adopt senior animals.”
The program covers X-rays, prescribed medications, lump removal, lab work, euthanasia and cremation. It does not cover annual exams and vaccinations, grooming, cancer treatments, heartworm medication, flea and tick medication or biopsies.
To be in the program, dogs must be 10 years or older, or 8 years and 65 pounds or more; cats must be 12 years or older.
“It’s a great incentivizing program to get the senior animals adopted because we’re taking the financial burden off of the owner,” Eisele said.
Even with the incentive, it’s still hard to get older animals adopted.
“I think it’s mostly because when somebody adopts an animal they want it for a long time,” Eisele said. “They're afraid if they adopt a senior animal they're only going to have it for a short amount of time. Then they're going to have to go through the agony of either euthanasia or the animal dying, and a lot of people just can’t deal with that.”
According to the ASPCA, senior dogs, defined as age 7 and up, only have a 25 percent adoption rate, while younger dogs and puppies have a 60 percent adoption rate.
A 2021 report found that adult and senior dogs are almost four times more likely to be euthanized than puppies. The report also said senior dogs were 2.2 times more likely to be returned after adoptions than puppies. Senior cats were five times more likely to be returned than kittens.
“There's no guarantees,” Eisele said. “Even if you get a young animal, that it’s going to live for a long time.”
That’s why Eisele doesn't like to see senior animals in animal shelters.
“The senior ones are tough to watch being in the shelter,” she said. “The senior animals should be in homes getting love and care in their last years.”
TALGV wants to find homes that don’t mind having an animal for just two or three years.
“That's who we're trying to get to is those people that want to help these senior animals that are in shelters,” Eisele said. “They want to give loving homes to these animals.”
Here are some senior pets with Vet Care Support for Life looking for a home at TALGV:
Vita
Vita is 16 years old and a short-haired tortoiseshell cat. She arrived at TALGV in March, when her owners had health issues and couldn’t take care of her.
Vita is a big girl at 19 pounds and needs to lose weight gradually. She is calm and laid back, but loves cuddles and pets, so she is working as a greeter cat in hopes of finding a home.
Little Kitty
Little Kitty is a 14-year-old black and white long-haired cat who arrived back at TALGV in August 2022. She had a couple homes in the past but was returned when her owners had health issues.
Her new home would need to be pet-free and quiet because she can be reserved and shy. Little Kitty also loves treats and attention, but only on her terms.
Rella
Rella is a 13-year-old tuxedo cat who was brought back to TALGV in February 2022 after her owner had health issues. She had previously been at TALGV in 2010 with her litter of kittens and was adopted in 2011.
Rella is a little grumpy when it comes to other cats, so she needs to be the only pet in a home. She can also be a bit grumpy with people, but if approached carefully, she enjoys scratches behind the ear.
Lefty
Lefty is a 12-year-old female shepherd who came to TALGV after her owner died. Her owner had her since she was 3 months old.
Lefty is staying with a foster mom who calls her “Lexy” because that’s more of a girl’s name, though Lefty can’t really tell between the two. Lefty follows her foster mom from room to room, and loves walks and treats.
Foxy
Foxy is an 11-year-old Red heeler and has been looking for a forever home for a long time. When she was only a year old, Foxy was left with a woman who couldn’t take care of her and was brought to TALGV. She was adopted, but brought back when her owner had health issues.
In 2022, she was adopted again, but brought back in October after her owner had health issues and couldn’t take care of her.
Foxy is very particular with who she likes and protective over the person she chooses to bond with. She is with a foster family, but is still looking for her forever family. Foxy doesn’t like car rides, but loves walks and going to the park.