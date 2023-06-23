The Animal League of Green Valley is always looking for homes for their dogs and cats, but it can be especially difficult to find homes for older animals.

Currently, TALGV has 273 senior pets, all of whom receive Vet Care Support for Life, a program that pays a majority of the costs of some veterinary services.

little kitty.JPG

Little Kitty
rella.JPG

Rella
lefty.JPG

Lefty
foxy.jpg

Foxy


Brianna MCCord | 520-547-9747

