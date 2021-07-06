The Animal League of Green Valley never stopped working to get pets adopted during the pandemic, but they had to change the way they operated.
Since March 2020, the shelter had its doors closed to the public, opting for appointment-only adoptions to limit the amount of people inside with their reduced number of volunteers and COVID-19 protocols.
On Thursday, TALGV held a soft reopening, allowing visitors to come in without an appointment.
Though operations are going “back to normal,” they are implementing new policies moving forward.
President Kim Eisele said they had at least a dozen people come through on Thursday’s reopening day.
“We were going for a soft opening, so it worked out really nicely that way,” she said. “We got two kittens adopted that wouldn’t have been adopted otherwise. We also adopted an 11-year-old dog, which is really exciting.”
Eisele said they are currently full when it comes to animals, and while walk-in adoptions will help get more animals into homes, the League is still encouraging people to make an appointment.
“During the pandemic, we had adoptions by appointment-only and it’s been very successful,” she said. “When people make an appointment they meet with an adoption counselor so we can plan ahead and make sure the right handlers are there... we can do more of a one-on-one adoption experience.”
Eisele said appointments allow the League and the potential adoptee ample time for meet and greets, and reduces the need for follow-up trips.
Along with encouraging the one-on-one adoption experience, the League is implementing a few other ways to try to encourage more adoptions.
Last week, it launched the red dot dog program as a way to educate people about the struggles dogs may have adapting to the shelter.
“We’ve got dogs with red dots on their kennel doors who are having trouble adapting to kennel life, so they are getting special training from handlers to overcome that,” she said. “These are not vicious or dangerous dogs, they are just dogs having trouble adapting to life in a kennel.”
Sometimes, dogs in a shelter setting may be nervous or overwhelmed, though their personality may be more friendly in a home environment. Or, a dog may not have had any training in its previous situation.
Dogs in the red dot program get training from volunteers at the League and adopters get instructions on a dog’s needs once they leave the shelter.
“We don’t want people being jumped on by exuberant puppies who have never had training; young dogs jump up and until they’re trained they don’t know,” Eisele said. “We don’t want people being mouthed or jumped on so we’ve developed a way to make sure certain handlers work with those dogs and the public.”
Eisele said they have seen some success with the program already. They adopted out a dog named Holly on Sunday.
“We were so excited to be able to convey to adopters what the dog’s needs are, and they are totally on board,” she said. “They understood that she doesn’t just need physical exercise, she needs mental exercise, too.”
They are also striving to tell animals’ stories in a more engaging way by updating their signs on kennels, and adding personality traits like “loves car rides.”
One of the biggest challenges for the Animal League as it reopens is having enough volunteers.
While Eisele said they have about 450 volunteers on paper, but many are snowbirds who have left the area for the summer.
“We lose a huge amount of people in the summer; our summer crews are skeletal,” she said. “We are so short on volunteers, so we really want to plead out to the public that if there is any interest, contact us. There’s some shifts where we have two to three people on that shift, but if you get a wave of visitors it makes it difficult to manage.”
Eisele said they are most in need of cat volunteers to socialize and clean, and strong dog walkers. They are in the process of updating their data management system so are hopeful to find someone to volunteer who has database experience as well.
The Animal League’s shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week.
The League’s Attic Thrift Store is open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. They accept donations the first Saturday of the month.