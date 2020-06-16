The Animal League of Green Valley is accepting donations for its Attic Thrift Store but while they are grateful for the support, they’ve had to toss about 50 percent of the items.
President Kim Eisele said they are receiving clothing that is ripped, stained, smells and has not been washed. They have also seen kitchenware come in with food still stuck to it, and broken and chipped items.
“The bottom line is we have to throw away anything we can’t use and we pay a lot of money for waste removal,” she said. “If we can't sell it, we are not making any money for the animals.”
Eisele said last month their Waste Management bill was over $1,000, and though their limited number of volunteers are working well for their current needs, it takes a lot of work to sort through the donations.
“At first, we were open for donations four days but in the first week we got so much we had to cut that down due to the time we were spending to go through it all,” she said. “We’re hopeful people just become a little more conscious of what they are donating.”
Currently, they are accepting donations of everything but furniture; that includes items like clothes, household goods and electronics. Eisele said she is “in awe” of the number of donations arriving to the Animal League since they reopened their doors on June 1. In just four hours on Saturday, donations went up to the roof.
“I went out and helped to take donations from 8 to 10 a.m. last Saturday and I was flabbergasted by how much we got in that first half hour,” she said. “Everyone was so friendly and cooperative, and everyone was wearing masks. It was really good.”
The Animal League has reduced its donation days to 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. They are also only taking up to five paper bags or boxes of donated items per person.
“We’re so grateful for donations, that's how we make money,” Eisele said. “It’s more the condition of donations that's been the issue; it takes a lot of manpower to go through it.”
For those interested in making a financial donation, visit talgv.org.
The thrift store is open for shopping from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; masks are required.