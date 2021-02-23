The Pima Animal Care Center regularly uses local animal rescues to help them when their shelter is overpopulated.
In January, 189 pets were transferred to community rescue partners including the Animal League of Green Valley.
The Animal League was named one of PACC’s top five rescue partners for the month, taking in 12 animals.
It’s not the first time PACC has recognized the Animal League for their assistance. From July to Dec. 12, 2020, the Animal League took in 40 dogs from PACC, including large dogs and longer stay dogs.
In January, PACC supported 1,313 animals with a live release rate of 92.79 percent and their shelter intake decreased by 35 percent compared to last year.