The seven-year tenure of Green Valley’s first hospital was rocky. The closure this summer hasn’t been any easier, and it’s a long way from over.
When the doors closed at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital on June 30, nearly 300 workers were told they’d be paid through Aug. 20.
A June 28 memo to employees obtained by the Green Valley News included the lines, “…we will still be paying employees till August 20th,” and, “…once we close on August 20th, your remaining (PTO — Paid Time Off) balance if any will be paid out.”
Why? Because the closure triggered the federal WARN Act, which requires a 60-day notice before a mass layoff or plant closure to give employees two months of pay to plan their futures.
But employees were caught off guard July 21 by an email from the hospital that told them it was over — no benefits or pay through Aug. 20, and no payout of unused PTO (Paid Time Off).
About 60 workers appeared stunned at an employee meeting July 22, just hours after getting the news. And they had a lot of questions. Since then, many have mobilized, contacting media, filing labor grievances and considering hiring a lawyer to get what had been promised to them.
What happened
Richard De Silva, managing partner of California-based Lateral Investment Management, said Friday the hospital has lost millions of dollars since they bought it at a bankruptcy auction in 2018. The pandemic fueled the losses despite government assistance. De Silva said he hasn’t even reported the final number to investors.
“It was a bloodbath in 2021,” he said, adding that in June the hospital had a total of six in-patients.
Steve Harris, who was hospital CEO until Friday, confirmed Saturday the patient number was under 10, and said there were days last summer when there were no patients in the hospital. Harris remains head of the board but the CEO role has been assumed by Jerry Foster, whose title is chief restructuring officer.
De Silva and Harris said Foster’s role is to close things down — liquidating equipment and supplies, making decisions on the medical record custodial group that will be used, and collection efforts on accounts receivable.
What about WARN?
The WARN Act is open to interpretation in some situations. Harris, who declined to go into detail, said this could be one of them.
“The lawyers have identified that there are some provisions around financial hardship that may relieve us from some of that responsibility,” he said. “But we feel a moral responsibility if not a legal responsibility to employees.”
De Silva said there are no current plans to file bankruptcy and that an out-of-court restructuring could be the only path for employees to ultimately receive those last few weeks of pay or the PTO payouts.
Under that restructuring, a court-appointed receiver calls all the shots, with an eye on looking out for creditors — which includes employees. This dispenses with crushing lawyers’ fees, avoids bankruptcy and streamlines the process.
“We’re all focused on getting the employees taken care of,” Harris said. “Our goal is to get all the wage paid for hours worked first and then focus on trying to pay them for their vacation (PTO).”
What about the pay promised through Aug. 20?
“We had hoped to pay them their normal schedule through Aug. 20, but we just don’t have the resources to do that,” Harris said. “That’s probably not going to be paid.”
Medical buildings
Patients who used the hospital’s medical group in the nearby medical buildings received mixed messages over a period of five days last week. They were told doctors were laid off with everybody else July 21 but then that the doctors would be back for a week to wrap up patient loads. Then a letter came in the mail to about one-third of patients last weekend saying the offices would be open through Aug. 20; and, finally, patients learned that the SCVRH medical group office had close permanently Tuesday.
“We realized collections weren’t coming in the way we planned on and we just didn’t have the resources to keep it going,” Harris said.
He acknowledge that the decision created a gap for patients who need prescriptions but have no doctors to prescribe them. Those who received letters were provided a list of local doctors.
As for medical records, De Silva said they “will absolutely be accessible and transferred properly.”
Some patients have already requested and received them.
The medical buildings remain open and Lateral is looking at an offer. An announcement could come by the end of August.
De Silva said they are negotiating with doctors, who claim their contracts haven’t been honored.
Addressing rumors
The hospital hired several consultants, particularly over the past year.
Harris and De Silva said rumors are not accurate that the consultants were paid a total of $35,000 to $40,000 per week, a figure provided to the Green Valley News by at least two former employees.
Harris said a small company was brought in as consultants to help with billing because of a disappointing experience with the original billing company.
“They did a phenomenal job in generating cash and getting the AR (accounts receivable) reduced,” he said. “I think the returns were 100-to-1.”
“There was nothing like $35,000 a week,” Harris added.
Another consultant was a “reimbursement technical guy” and Medicare expert who Harris said also unofficially plugged into a chief financial officer role with financial planning and analysis. That consultant’s last day was Friday.
Where’s the money?
The hospital was built in 2015 for about $77 million. Lateral bought it at auction in 2018 for about $26 million.
Lateral sold the building and land to Broadstone, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in New York, in 2021 for about $68 million, but remained the hospital operator.
De Silva said that wasn’t cash in the bank for Lateral; the money went to keeping the hospital doors open as they sought a buyer. He declined to disclose exact numbers on the record.
De Silva said their intent when they triggered the WARN Act was to receive money from sale of the medical buildings to pay employees, doctors and vendors, and then pursue other buyers to operate the hospital. That didn’t happen, and “Our source of funds evaporated,” he said.
De Silva said it would have cost roughly $2 million to meet the financial obligation to employees through Aug. 20, money they just didn’t have.
No decision has been made on bankruptcy but “it could happen,” De Silva said. “Our main interest is to try to find someone to operate the hospital so the community has a working facility, not an empty building.”
In a 45-minute interview Friday, De Silva kept coming back to the employees and what he called attempts to act in their best interests. He said he understands the financial hardships the abrupt end to wages and benefits placed on them.
Ultimately, he said, millions of dollars in losses since Lateral bought the hospital in 2018 spelled its doomed, rushed along by the pandemic. Northwest’s new hospital in Sahuarita, which opened in 2020, couldn’t have helped matters.
For Lateral, he said, “It’s a significant loss.”
For the community, “We’d really like to find somebody to run this hospital.”