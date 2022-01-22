Green Valley Recreation is having relationship issues.
Power struggles, controlling tendencies, manipulation tactics – it all surfaced in the Board of Directors’ first meeting Wednesday since Code of Conduct complaints were filed against two members. Throw into the mix that the CEO was looking for a new job amid continued challenges to his authority by some board members, and that the annual board election are around the corner.
“It’s like marriage counseling,” CEO Scott Somers said in an interview Friday. “We need to get a handle, get outside, objective third-party analysis and recommendations. Then we need a commitment from all the players, the board, the CEO and staff to comply with those recommendations.”
Whether the board can set aside differences, tone down rhetoric and put the organization first could determine GVR's success going forward.
Town manager job
Somers never said much about his bid to become Sahuarita's town manager other than it made sense because it fits with his work history and skills. He found out Thursday, a day after the work session, that he's out of the running after making it to the top three in a pool of 33 candidates.
“In a way, I’m relieved. I care about this community, I want to see this through," he said Friday. "It presented itself and it made sense for me to apply. But I'd like us to get beyond the negativity that is plaguing GVR and get back to the mission.”
He said he will not be actively seeking other job opportunities.
Now, the GVR board faces the tasks of Somers’ annual review and the possibility of expanding that to a organization-wide analysis of management and leadership. But even coming to an agreement on something as foundational as that has proven difficult.
An evaluation
Somers called out the elephant in the room at Wednesday's work session.
“This hasn’t been very team-oriented, and that is one of the reasons that I think it is important that we face this head-on and really come to terms and address some relationship challenges that we seem to be having at GVR,” he said.
The board's discussion of Somers' annual evaluation and an overall analysis of all leadership in GVR is one example of how crossed wires and battles for control have bogged down the organization.
The board began talking about hiring an outside consultant to evaluate leadership in a Dec. 8 officers-only meeting in the wake of several staff resignations. Somers embraced the idea and pitched for a wider approach.
Believing he had direction from the board leadership, he got to work. Somers developed the scope of the overall evaluation and contacted potential consultants. His plan included consideration for a questionnaire, an anonymous survey to employees, and interviews among board members, senior staff and the CEO. The board would choose the consultant, not Somers.
Time was of the essence because the CEO's annual performance review must be completed at least 30 days before the Annual Meeting of the Corporation – March 30 this year. But after Somers contacted several consulting firms, Vice President Nina Campfield said she recalled the officers’ meeting differently.
In an email obtained by the Green Valley News to Somers, Campfield wrote before the work session, “We agreed in the last officers meeting that the performance evaluation committee would seek out a consultant to recommend to the board regarding an anonymous employee survey regarding your upcoming evaluation. It would not be appropriate for you to be involved in this process.”
She also amended the scope of work to the potential consultants, further asserting that it would be inappropriate for Somers to be involved in the process.
Somers bristled.
“The recollection that some other officers have is not the recollection I have," Somers said at the work session. "I think I need to go on record in saying that."
After nearly an hour of discussion, Director Donna Coon called for the board to follow through with a simplified review similar to the one conducted for Somers in June. They concluded that the Performance Review Committee would work toward a recommendation on next steps and bring it to the board.
Unhappy staff
Somers has made it clear to board members that the staff isn't happy, but a recent effort to drive home that point apparently failed to hit its mark.
In a confidential memo to the board dated Jan. 14 obtained by Green Valley News, Somers stated he has received complaints from staff since last fall about hostility in board and committee meetings. He included anonymous feedback from staff members.
He did not disclose how the employees were chosen or how many, but the responses suggest ongoing patterns of behavioral issues among the directors. Some of the highlights:
•“I have seen board members be belligerent and shout at each other during public meetings. I have witnessed them verbally attack each other’s character and make personal accusations at the meetings.”
•“Board meetings, committee meetings and the like are accompanied with aggressive and hateful conduct, speech, accusations, yelling and berating…”
•“In my opinion, there are extremists on the Board who arrogantly believe they know more than staff and when they get confused they assume staff is hiding something or doing something underhanded. When they are proven wrong, no apologies are issued.”
•“In nearly all meetings where someone expresses disagreement or criticism of the work or position of Director Campfield, she responds with shouting and condescends people.”
•“Board members often are belittling and condescending to members, staff and each other at Board meetings and Committee meetings.”
The memo was not acknowledged at the work session.
Changing CEO role
On Wednesday, Campfield introduced proposed changes to GVR’s Corporate Policy Manual. When faced with questions or concerns about the changes, she deferred to GVR’s attorney, Wendy Ehrlich, who was not present and seldom attends open meetings.
“If there are issues about any of the changes, I would suggest that we have an executive session with the attorney to ask questions. I don’t want to try to speak for her,” Campfield said.
Given that, the questions went unanswered.
While directors Kathi Bachelor and Carol Crothers expressed concern over several changes, one particular edit alarmed Coon and Somers.
The current CPM states that the CEO provides organizational leadership and support for the board in achieving GVR’s vision, completing its mission and executing its strategic plan.
The proposed change? “The CEO provides organizational leadership to staff for the board.”
Coon argued that with a board that changes every year, a consistent leader such as the CEO is imperative. Somers was stronger in his opposition to the proposed change.
“This is a dramatic change to the CEO position and the expectations, the functions and the duties for the job I've been on for a year. It would have been helpful to know these changes were coming, frankly, before I signed up for the job,” he said.
In an interview following the work session, Somers said the language change implies the CEO role is decreased in order to perhaps increase the role of the GVR president.
“The CEO’s job is to try and build bridges, build consensus, build trust, cohesion,” Somers said. “I think that (change) is taking this organization in the wrong direction.”
The proposed change could fundamentally change the way GVR is run. Currently, the board directs the CEO, the CEO directs the staff. The board is not to direct staff. This change would grant the board access and control over all employees, greatly diminishing any continuity brought by the CEO, and potentially undercutting the CEO's leadership.
Complaint update
Behind the scenes, board members will soon have to address three Code of Conduct complaints.
Employment attorney Justin Pierce reviewed an incident where members of the Bylaws Subcommittee reacted to a meeting attendee who was misunderstood to have used an ethnic slur. A complaint was filed by the woman against Campfield for ordering her out of the meeting and against President Mike Zelenak for not intervening.
During Pierce’s review, Zelenak reached out to Pierce, seeking contact. A subsequent complaint was filed against Zelenak for that action.
The complaints will be discussed in executive session, though it’s unclear whether that discussion will be ahead of the Jan. 26 regular meeting.
Moving forward
GVR's problems began long before Somers was hired. By January 2021, when he arrived, the board was coming off a disastrous year, from its purchase of the Canoa Hills clubhouse — minus the necessary parking lot — to attempting to hire a new CEO in secret, even without input of some board members. GVR, in short, had trust issues.
Even with all of this, Somers is remaining optimistic. With the recently adopted strategic plan, he believes there is a clear vision and set of goals to get back to.
“This is a watershed moment for this organization. I’m hopeful and optimistic, as a result of this moment we will be moving into a positive direction,” Somers said.