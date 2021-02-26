Gun ammunition has been in low supply around the nation. Though the trend is not entirely new, the COVID-19 pandemic has only made ammo harder to come by.
Local gun shops and suppliers have seen an increased demand for ammo, as well as a much lower inventory to sell.
In the Sahuarita and Green Valley area, the number of places selling ammunition is already limited. Right now, some stores only have three or four boxes of ammunition available at a given time.
Sahuarita’s supply
Sahuarita Guns owner Travis Fess said the shop’s stock of ammunition is down about 80 percent compared to what they normally carry.
“Oh yeah, it's been going for awhile, probably going back into March,” he said. “It’s been getting bad here for the last four to five months.”
He said there isn’t one particular type of ammo that is hard to get, it’s all been difficult to get a hold of.
“The COVID restrictions and manufacturing and importation of metals … the extremely high demand and one of the big companies, Remington, closed last year,” he said. “That’s pretty much what it comes down to.”
Remington filed for bankruptcy in July 2020 and in October Vista Outdoor Inc. closed on its acquisition of Remington's ammunition production facility, as well as the Remington brand and trademarks.
While the ability to get ammo has been hindered, the demand has risen.
Sahuarita Guns has seen about a 50 percent increase in business last year.
“Everyone needs to be patient,” he said. “And, vote for the right people.”
Chain stores which sell ammunition have also struggled on a national level to stock ammo.
The Big 5 Sporting Goods Store in the Madera Marketplace has also seen a major decrease in its inventory of ammo.
Manager Emilio Quihuis said it's been a problem for awhile, and their store has seen a big drop off in ammo availability over the last couple of months.
“It’s hard to say ... at first we were getting ammo then, within the last two months, it just started shortening,” he said. “I don't know why. The corporate office, they give us ammo and it's not a lot what they give us.”
On Friday, Quihuis only had about four boxes of ammo altogether.
“A lot of people come in for ammo, 9 mm especially, it's like the toilet paper,” he said. “It's the same people coming for ammo. They are either hoarding it or turning around and selling. It's the same people every day, every Wednesday when I get the ammo.”
The lines for ammo at the store have gotten so long on Wednesdays, that Quihuis has needed to have people start lining up outside. He has also limited how much ammo a person can purchase at a time.
He said the cost of ammo has also gone up by $3 to $5, at least.
He said there’s not much they can do to procure more supply, and people looking to buy will have to be patient.
“We still have it,” he said. “Come get your ammo if you can wait in line for 2 hours. I know it's Green Valley and Sahuarita and there's not much out here as far as guns and ammo … it's tough. They are going to have to start trying to drive down to Tucson.”
Noticeable shortage
For local gun owners like Tim Cameron, the shortage has been noticed.
Cameron is a member of the GVR Hunting and Fishing Club and said many people are turning to online suppliers.
“As far as buying ammo over the counter, it’s become a thing of the past and even large warehouses online are out of ammo,” he said. “I suspect you can blame it on anything … the paranoia over COVIS, it's kind of like the toilet paper. All of a sudden there's a run on ammo. Are people concerned about being able to protect themselves? I believe yes. Gun sales are at all time high.”
Statistics from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association, show an increase in gun sales during the pandemic.
In 2020, it reported 21 million background checks for firearms sales, a 60 percent increase over 2019 which saw 13.2 million checks. NSSF also estimates 8.4 million people bought a firearm for the first time in 2020.
Cameron has also noticed the cost of ammo going up “exponentially.”
“Unfortunately some people are gouging because they can,” he said. “For example a brick of 22 long rifle ammo - a brick used to cost $25 to $30 for 500 rounds. Recently I saw on a website, one ammo company in California had bricks available, and it wasn't really good quality, it was $187 and that's a fact. It's not available.”
Though Cameron said people hoarding ammo is not a new phenomena, the majority of gun owners are just trying to resupply their personal stock for enjoyment.
“We saw it in 2016, the outcome was favoring Hillary to win the election and people were stockpiling ammo at that time also; it's not really new but it's certainly a greater shortage now then it was then,” he said. “It's unfortunate for those of us who like to just go into the desert and shoot. By and large the people buying are just everyday people. They are not terrorists or extremists, they just want to go out and have a good time shooting.”
Ammo reloading, or creating new ammunition by manually assembling the individual components, has also been down.
“The way I understand it, for particularly people who reload, all reload is in extremely short supply,” Cameron said. “The rationale I've heard from people who make ammo components is that all production is going into making actual ammo for sale, not components.”
Fess and Quihuis also said reload components have been widely unavailable.