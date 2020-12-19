For families in Mexico, access to healthcare for a child with special needs like cleft lip or cerebral palsy are limited. Sometimes the care simply isn’t available in their country or they can’t afford the costs of surgeries and treatment.
The emotional challenges of providing for a child in need are only heightened during a global pandemic.
Over 40 years ago, St. Andrew's Children’s Clinic was born with a mission to provide free medical care for children from Mexico.
On the first Thursday of the month, except July, up to 250 children from Mexico come to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Nogales, Arizona, to receive care from orthopedic surgeons, pediatricians, neurologists, dermatologists and therapists.
This year, St. Andrew's canceled most of its clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the need has not changed.
Though donations are down about 50 percent and what they can provide is limited, staff and volunteers are coming up with new ways to reach those in need.
Clinics canceled
Executive Director Laura Romero said their most recent clinic was in March. Then the closures began.
“We thought let's just cancel one or two,” she said. “We were under the impression we'd be back and running in June."
Romero and the other staff at the Green Valley office began working from home. As the pandemic grew worse, they moved to the Valley Assistance Services building in Santa Rita Springs to reduce costs.
“We downsized and cut expenses," Romero said. They also had to continue cancelling clinics.
“I didn't know how big an impact it was for them not to come to the first clinic of the month and I think the December clinic was the hardest because during the Christmas clinic a lot of volunteers come from Green Valley and they have toys,” she said. “For some of our families, it's the only Christmas they will have so I think it was really hard to realize this is not going to happen this year.”
St. Andrew's also has an annual cleft lip/cleft palate mission in Hermosillo, Mexico, but had to postpone it since the hospital they use has been adapted for COVID patients. Romero said it was particularly painful not to be able to do that in October.
“Families were really concerned about what's going to happen,” she said. “I met with volunteers from the clinic and said what can we do, because we are getting calls, we’re getting contacted through Facebook, Coca (Romero, patient coordinator) is getting 10 calls a day from family members asking are we going to be able to go, and that's when we thought: telemedicine.”
Still serving
In October, St. Andrew's began telemedicine for speech therapy, one of their services they knew could work in a digital format.
“Not all the departments can obviously do this because some of these people need to be seen in person,” she said. “But whoever can get service through telemedicine, that's the way we’re going and it's changed a lot of people's lives.”
The many clinic volunteers often keep in communication with families outside the monthly clinic days and have been working through word of mouth to set up appointments for virtual visits.
They also worked with the church in Nogales to go through their boxes of files containing family contact information in an attempt to reach all those who might need help.
Romero said along with telemedicine, they are still able to provide some care through their pediatrician in Nogales, Sonora.
“He’s seeing some of our patients if it’s an emergency case, if they are in pain and they need to be see, he’s been doing it pro-bono,” she said. “I can call him and say I heard this little girl is in pain or has a high fever, he will see them in his office and give them medication so in some ways we have been providing services.”
One of their volunteers who does prosthetics and orthopedics is able to go through Mexico via another nonprofit and can see three or four of St. Andrew's children.
Donations
St. Andrew's pays all the expenses for the families they care for including medicine, braces, prosthetics, hearing aids, outside testing and transportation.
Romero said their donations are down this year by almost 50 percent.
“Donations went way down and I can understand people holding their money or maybe giving it towards COVID,” she said. “So we were highly impacted."
Donations are crucial to St. Andrew's, and Romero said it’s monetary donations that will help them most right now. She said though they are accepting donations of items, it can be difficult to bring them into Mexico.
“If we take five boxes of diapers, they automatically assume we’re going to sell that,” she said. “It can be a long process to get approved to cross in donations. With money we can purchase some of these items across the border to hand out to some of these families.”
Romero said with financial donations they might be able to get internet service for those families who need telemedicine.
“We need donations mainly right now to sustain them and ourselves to get through this pandemic,” she said.
The need is there
Romero said they are currently serving around 30 families, a big decline from the 200-250 children they see on a clinic day.
“What we’re now doing is word of mouth to reach our families because they live in very rural areas in Mexico. They don't live in a city,” she said. “We’re telling families if you know someone who goes to clinic have them call us.”
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for the families St. Andrew's helps.
“It's so hard to hear that family members have died due to COVID, and some of these are working parents bringing the money to the household and they are in need of medicine, diapers…” Romero said. "I had no idea how bad it is for them and it's only going to get worse.”
Without St. Andrew's Children’s Clinic, there are few resources for the families in their home country.
“There's no resources in Mexico, there really isn't,” Romero said. “People say. ‘Well, doesn't the government have a program?’ It has a name but it doesn't mean there's funding behind it. The new president has cut a lot of funding towards healthcare.”
Volunteers and staff still meet every month on Zoom.
They held a virtual Christmas concert recently to raise funds and Romero has crossed into Mexico to bring supplies to families.
Romero said, more than ever, she's asking for help for these families, but they won't stop working to serve those in need.
“Despite the pandemic we have managed to continue our mission, a mission that is very personal to my family and our volunteers,” she said. “Our families are desperate to come back because, like we say, we’re their last hope. We really are.”