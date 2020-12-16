The new Amado Youth Center just inched $60,000 closer to fruition after the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona awarded PPEP a second grant to get it built.
The food bank previously awarded Portable Practical Education Program, Inc. a $30,000 grant for a kitchen. Food bank CEO Michael McDonald said PPEP could apply the $60,000 grant broadly toward constructing a new youth center.
Amy Bass, executive director of prevention for PPEP, said the grant puts the group within sight of its $465,000 goal. She said they still need about $75,000 to begin the new youth center's bidding process – a gap she hopes their end-of-the-year drive would fill.
The group hasn't had a dedicated facility since the building it leased flooded in 2018. Since then, PPEP has been applying for grants, accepting donations and holding fundraisers.
And it hasn't been easy for the group. Construction costs have increased since the group began raising funds two years ago.
"Two years ago, when we got the flood in Amado and lost our building, we originally got an estimate on the cost to build the new youth center, and it was like $365,000," she said. "Then, when we met with the architect, they said no, it would cost about $405,000. Now it's been two years, we've had the pandemic and the costs, and so they finally told us it's going to be about $465,000."
She said it's been challenging because grants and donations had been a little here and a little there for the last two years. But Bass is feeling the excitement after they moved $60,000 closer.
"Because there is such a high need," she said. "We have kids and families that have always been struggling. And now, they're struggling even more because of coronavirus."
Some residents have needed help with utilities and food after losing their jobs and struggling to pay rent. Bass said that only added to the stress on many families.
"Because we do youth substance abuse prevention, we don't want these kids or families who are struggling to turn to drugs," she said. "Either to cope or also a means to pay bills – sell drugs just to survive."
McDonald said the food bank was happy to help PPEP get closer to having a dedicated facility.
"They're doing such great work, and the community really needs it," he said. "We already invested once and thought, 'You know what? Our community has been generous, and we need to help out.'"
The food bank's grant also plays a role in addressing the root causes of food insecurity.
McDonald said the food bank remains committed to feeding people today but they also see the benefit of preventing the need down the line.
"It is about prevention for tomorrow so that you're less likely," he said. "Families who feel supported, who have agencies like the youth center there to provide support for their families, they're more stable. Generally, research shows a safe environment to raise a kid produces less food insecurity and more stability in a family."
PPEP plans to break ground in early spring if it can get the remaining $75,000 in time to start the bidding process.
"This put us within striking distance," Bass said. "It's amazing. This is so needed right now because it is the end of the year and we were really hoping to complete the goal by January 1. Hopefully, with the end-of-year giving, we'll be able to get started in January on the process."