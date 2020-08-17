A storm that swept through Amado on Saturday evening took down a power line, knocked out electricity for two hours and left mostly minor damage in its wake.
The storm hit before 7 p.m. and knocked out power to 230 customers until just before 9 p.m., according to a spokesman for Tucson Electric Power. The central Lakewood neighborhood lost power when branches from a 60-foot tree fell, damaging a hotline clamp, which connects wire to wire. The branch severed a line on a residential access road behind homes on Tumacacori Drive.
Green Valley Fire was first on the scene, followed by Pima County Sheriff’s Department, cordoning off intersecting streets adjacent to where an 80,000-volt cable lay arcing in the rain. Emergency crews from TEP followed.
John Benck, owner of Amado Feed and Pet Supply Store, said he lost some merchandise and had downed branches at his store and that he had a gate ripped from its hinges at home in Amado. There was no repeat of the flooding that swamped his and other businesses in September 2018.
Greg Hansen, owner of the Longhorn Grill and Saloon, said they had minor damage and no flooding.
The storm brought crosswinds estimated by one motorist at 60 mph on Interstate 19 and at one point dropped visibility to 100 yards, leaving bumper-to-bumper traffic. The rest area south of Canoa Road was packed for a time.