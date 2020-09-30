The Amado Mini Market stopped selling gas in late May, but the store's owner said the area's lone pump isn't gone for good.
Karissa Nava said she pulled the plug on gas sales after she couldn't get insurance on the more than 30-year-old underground tank.
"The state had a program, and they came and pulled out my tank," Nava said. "And it was a program that they paid for, so it was great. But nothing was leaking. The engineers came back and said everything was fine, but it was my inability to obtain insurance that I had to take them out."
Nava plans to get a 12,000-gallon, above-ground tank with three compartments for diesel, low- and high-octane gasoline. She'll also be installing two new pumps with pay-at-the-pump access for 24-hour service.
But Nava said it might take some time before customers can start buying gas in Amado again.
She also doesn't plan to install the new pumps in the same spot as the old single pump in front of the store. Instead, she wants to put the new pumps on a half-acre property north of the Mini Market.
"I just need the county to say OK first," she said.
And that's what might have Amado residents waiting until March or April for local gasoline.
Nava said she has to go before the county's Planning and Zoning Commission and then the Board of Supervisors before getting started on installing new equipment.
The property next to the Mini Market is zoned rural but needs to be rezoned commercial before the county could issue a permit.
Nava's engineer expects her to be on the commission's agenda in October or November. She'll have to wait at least another month after the commission before she could go before county supervisors.
"I just have to go through the steps," she said. "Everything is because of COVID. I try to explain to people everything is going just a little bit slower, everybody is working from home... So, it's just taking a little bit longer than people would have wanted."
Nava said the upgrade isn't just about increasing capabilities, but improving the traffic flow around the store and pumps.
"It's a super old building," she said. "This is like one of the oldest, and when it was a one-pump little service station, it was OK for the gas pump to be where it was."
Nava said that's no longer the case with business increasing.
"Because sometimes I'd have lines out into Arivaca Road, and I'd have lines out into the parking lot, and it just didn't work," she said.
The above-ground tank would require less underground piping with the pumps to the north as well, she said.
But there's been plenty of concern from customers with the area's lone gas station dry for the time being.
"Everybody's like, 'Oh, my gosh, what do you mean you don't have gas,'" she said. "Yeah, it's been a really long five months. I closed my pumps down May the 21st, I think it was, and then they just came and took the pump and tank out of the ground last week."