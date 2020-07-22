An Amado man was arrested Monday for possessing an altered shotgun and on suspicion of an earlier assault, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
The assault victim told deputies he was driving by the home of Steven Duffy, 30, late Sunday or early Monday when he saw a muzzle flash. He said his vehicle window broke and he felt a burn on his neck but there was no injury, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
Deputies were unable to make contact with Duffy until late Monday evening when they stopped his vehicle. During their investigation they found shotgun rounds on the seat and Duffy admitted to having a shotgun in the car. The shotgun had a shortened barrel, a violation of state law.
Duffy was interviewed about the assault from the night before and the deputies found probable cause for arresting him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and weapons misconduct. The gun was confiscated.
The two men appear to know each other, according to the spokesman.