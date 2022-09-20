Dollar General at 28890 S. Nogales Highway in Amado has been slapped with $2,800 in civil penalties due to retail pricing violations found within the past three months by the Arizona Weights and Measures Department.
The store was initially inspected for price accuracy April 21, in response to a complaint submitted by a consumer who claimed they bought several items for different prices than listed on the shelf.
During the inspection, 34 items were found to be overcharging at the register including “pure bright stain remover,” which was $2 more than advertised.
The complaint was determined to be valid.
In addition to the overcharging items, the location did not have a state statute required pricing error policy in place and available to review.
To pass an inspection, a business must have a 98% accuracy rating or better; Dollar General failed with a 32%.
When a business fails, the department will conduct regular re-inspections until the location passes.
The location received another complaint in July when a consumer said they were overcharged for cough drops, potatoes and Cracker Jacks.
On July 15, an inspector conducted a price verification re-inspection and price verification complaint inspection, finding the complaint to be valid.
Two of the three items the consumer reported being overcharged on were in stock; the cough drops were overcharging and the potatoes were priced correctly at the time.
There were 27 additional items that were found to be overcharging. A price error policy was still not available.
The inspector also found that the price was not displaying on the cash register and was not visible to the customer, which is required.
The location failed at 46% and also received violations for the missing price error policy and the cash register.
The most recent re-inspection of the location was on Aug. 24, and 18 items were found to be overcharging. The location failed again with a 64% compliance rate.
During the inspection, it was noted that the pricing policy was still not available and the POS/register was still inoperative and not visible to the consumer.
