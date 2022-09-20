Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 3.59.14 PM.png

Dollar General at 28890 S. Nogales Highway in Amado has been slapped with $2,800 in civil penalties due to retail pricing violations found within the past three months by the Arizona Weights and Measures Department.

The store was initially inspected for price accuracy April 21, in response to a complaint submitted by a consumer who claimed they bought several items for different prices than listed on the shelf.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

