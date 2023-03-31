After failing seven inspections by the Arizona Department of Weights and Measures, Dollar General in Amado has come back into compliance for price accuracy.
The most recent re-inspection was March 30, and of the 50 items scanned for price accuracy, none were overcharging. There was one item that was on sale for 10 cents less than the posted price, but undercharging doesn’t count against a business in inspections.
Dollar General failed its initial inspection April 21, 2022, in response to a complaint by a consumer who claimed they bought several items for higher prices than listed on the shelf.
During the inspection, 34 items were found to be overcharging and the store failed with a 32% compliance rate.
It received another inspection July 15, 2022, where 27 items were overpriced and it failed with a 46% rate. The inspector also found that the price was not displaying on the cash register and was not visible to the customer, which is required.
The department continues to re-inspect businesses out of compliance until they get back into compliance. A business must reach a 98% accuracy rating or better to pass its inspection.
The location also failed inspections in August (64%), November (82%) and December (92%).
During its March inspection, not only did Dollar General receive 100% compliance, the inspector noted the location’s monitors are all functioning.
The Dollar General incurred more than $6,400 in civil penalties in 2022 as a result of the failed inspections. As of March 30, they still owed $900 in civil penalties due Feb. 26.
