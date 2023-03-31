R

After failing seven inspections by the Arizona Department of Weights and Measures, Dollar General in Amado has come back into compliance for price accuracy.

The most recent re-inspection was March 30, and of the 50 items scanned for price accuracy, none were overcharging. There was one item that was on sale for 10 cents less than the posted price, but undercharging doesn’t count against a business in inspections.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

