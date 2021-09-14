Almost two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer’s are women and more than 60 percent of dementia caregivers are women.
Learn more about its impact on women, breakthroughs and helpful dementia-care resources at Women Conquer ALZ, a virtual live event offered through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Desert Southwest chapter, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
For details, contact Terri Spitz at tgspitz@alz.org. RSVP at bit.ly/WomenandALZ
Keynote speaker Jennie Gubner will feature her project Serenatas For Tucson: A House-Calls Music Program for Latino Older Adults.
She is an Assistant Professor of Music and Chair of a Graduate Interdisciplinary Program in Applied Intercultural Arts Research at the University of Arizona. Research interests include Latin American pop music focusing on intergenerational tango music scenes in Buenos Aires, creative and applied approaches to the study of music, dementia and aging, and ethnomusicological filmmaking.
Other virtual education programs offered by the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter this month include the following free presentations. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, go to https://action.alz.org/ or call 1-800-272-3900.
Sept. 16, 10-11 a.m.: Effective Communication Strategies
Communication is about talking, listening, sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias progress and ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Community Engagement Coordinator Graciela Mera gives tips on learning to decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help you communicate at each stage of the disease.
Sept. 21, 2-3 p.m.: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Find out more out its impacts, how it differs from dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Jodie Khotim, Community Engagement Coordinator, leads.
Sept. 23, noon to 1 p.m.: “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer”
Memory often changes with age. Some recognize changes in themselves. Sometimes, friends and family are the first to see changes in memory, behavior or abilities. Alzheimer’s and other dementia cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Education Manager Martha Burruel teaches how to recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s disease; approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and local resources.
Sept. 28, 20-11 a.m.: Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
We’ve long known of a connection between brain health and the body. Now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help to keep both healthy as you age. Community Engagement Coordinator Graciela Mera touches on research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagements and use hands-on tools to help your incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.