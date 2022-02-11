Arguing about which player was the Greatest of All Time, also known these days as “G.O.A.T.”, is what makes sports funderful (is that a word? it should be).
With his retirement, Tom Brady of the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field as — undoubtedly — the greatest quarterback of all time.
Just like Bart Starr did.
And to a lot of fans, just like Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Ben Rothlisberger, Fran Tarkenton, Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Brett Favre...
And before them, Johnny Unitas, Y.A. Tittle, Bobby Layne, Otto Graham and Norm Van Brocklin...
Plus, 'way back there, Sammy Baugh, Sid Luckman, Bob Waterfield and Tony Canadeo. You’ve earned your suspenders if you remember some of these guys.
Did I mention Warren Moon, Jim Kelly, Troy Aikman, John Elway, Jim Plunkett, Dan Fouts, Dan Marino?
Just the same, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, of the San Mateo, Calif., Bradys, played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them, more than anyone.
Bart Starr won five NFL championships, three in a row in the 1960s.
In all fairness, though, Brady’s groaning trophy shelf alone doesn’t make him the G.O.A.T.
After all, there were no Super Bowls to win when some of these fellows played. The first one was on Jan. 15, 1967.
Another factor might be that there are 32 NFL teams today and only 10 in the 1940s, the league adding members as the popularity of professional football mushroomed.
Much as he is admired, though, it’s by no means a charm offensive that sends Brady into retirement as — what most of us believe — the G.O.A.T. He has the numbers, the championship rings and the admiration of the whole country.
There’s no doubt about it, Tom Brady is the Greatest Of All time.
Until the next one comes along.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter. He writes a column for the Green Valley News.
