Kelley J. Allen will join the Continental School Board after winning the final open seat over two other write-in candidates.
Allen received 820 write-in votes, the Pima County Elections Department reported Monday. Paul S. Fitch received 758 write-in votes and Laura A. Cortez-Estrada had 529 votes.
Incumbents Andrew McGibbon and Richard Ulery picked up four-year seats in the Nov. 3 election, and board member Shelley Kais is returning for a two-year term.
On Saturday, the district learned voters said yes to a seven-year, 14 percent override extension. The results had been delayed by a software or ballot printing problem that the county is still investigating.