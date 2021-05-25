If your saguaro appears to have more blooms than normal this year — and in places you typically don’t see them — it’s not your imagination. It’s also not a reason to worry, though it could be a sign the plant is stressed.
Nobody knows for sure why it’s happening, but a weak monsoon in 2020 combined with a mild winter for rain have meant saguaros are working harder to stay healthy, according to Cassie Burruel, a master gardener with the University of Arizona’s Pima County Cooperative Extension. Blooms, typically seen at the top of saguaros, are now sprouting from arms or in locations short of the top.
“It’s survival of the cactus,” Burruel said. “When anything starts stressing it’s going to try to survive and throw out as many seeds as they can. Hopefully, we’ll get some monsoon this year and they’ll just swell up like they should.”
Burruel said another dry summer could see saguaros “really start stressing. You’ll start seeing some of the older ones get weak — but not so weak that they’ll fall over.”
She said saguaros can live 175 years or more and “they’ve seen bad times” — a few dry seasons isn’t going to topple them.
“Due to lack of water within the saguaro, the saguaro is probably pushing water up to the ends of its arms, causing side blooms to develop,” she said. The water reserve also likely isn’t as high as it normally is.
Burruel said the strange behavior has caused some concern among home gardeners because of comparisons to another desert plant.
“Some people think a burst of flowers on the saguaro means the saguaro is going to die, like when the Agave americana sends its big bloom up,” she said. “The saguaro will not die.”
“Hopefully, with the return of ample monsoons, and more winter rains, the saguaro will start to plump back up and go on with their normal lives.”