Regina Ford initially embarked on the local production of "The Pirates of Penzance" as the producer, not knowing she’d end up playing a pirate and a police officer, too.
But with the obstacles that COVID has thrown at community theater, and the subsequent shortage of actors, Ford — a veteran of the stage — says this production has been a labor of love from everyone involved.
“Because we had such a small turnout of actors willing to brave the stage again, the director is now in it, the assistant director is now in it, the musical director is now in the show…” Ford added.
The theatrical project has also been a family affair, with multiple households contributing to the choreography, acting and stage production. The youngest actor is Madoc Crapo, 14, from Sahuarita. His father and sister, Neil and Sadie Crapo, are also cast in British-American musical comedy.
Want a sneak preview? They'll be doing a scene from the play during Green Valley's Got Talent on Jan. 10.
The play is based on Gilbert and Sullivan's 1879 comic opera, with a 1983 film adaptation starring Kevin Kline and Linda Ronstadt.
“When you have children who are still in school, the parents understand the amount of pressure in learning a role,” Ford said. “The kids have really taken on the challenge of learning a musical role. The parents have been so supportive, it’s been amazing.”
The story line follows the hilarious farce of sentimental pirates, bumbling policemen, dim-witted young lovers and an eccentric Major-General. The beauty, wit and whimsy of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic score combined with a modern sensibility and memorable characters makes this one of the most beloved shows in musical theater history, Ford said.
“It’s about a group of pirates who are really noble men. They go on tangents, they pillage and steal but, ironically, they are quite noble,” she said.
The local performance is directed by Marcy Miller and will be produced by The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players at the Community Performance & Art Center in Green Valley.
“She’s a very seasoned actress and director from Green Valley,” Ford said. “She has a lot of theatrical experience, a great lover of theater.”
That love has been put to the test throughout the impacts of the pandemic.
“What we've been dealing with, in coming out of the pandemic and trying to open live theater… it has been very challenging,” Ford said. “Not only for finding shows and rehearsing but also dealing with COVID vaccinations.”
Everyone in the show is vaccinated. Additionally, COVID tests are administered weekly.
“You need to express yourself, you need to breathe. With community theater, people are volunteering a lot of hours. These are people who love the live performing arts,” Ford said. “We wanted to make sure the show would go on regardless of obstacles.”
Ford added that the challenge with "The Pirates of Penzance" is that the score is extraordinarily wordy with “preposterous rhyming.”
“You really have to know the lyrics and music. It’s not the easiest music in the world,” she said.
Rehearsals began in October. Meetings were held two or three times a week just to learn the score.
Ford took on the challenges of exploring new character roles. For the first time in her life, she says she’ll be playing a singing and dancing pirate in the first act and a police officer in the second.
“I’m learning how to sword fight!” Ford said. “We’ve really made it work, we’re stretching the imagination of the audience and our own imagination to make this a success. That’s the glory of community theater.”